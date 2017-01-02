Some Ghanaian Journalists Are Incompetent, Corrupt And Very Unprofessional

Before going on to explain my accusations against some perceived disgusting Ghanaian journalists, please give me a second to define who a journalist or what a journalism is.

A journalist by definition is “a person who writes news stories or articles for a newspaper or magazine or broadcasts them on radio or television” and journalism on the other hand is “the work of collecting, writing, and publishing news stories and articles in newspapers and magazines or broadcasting them on the radio and television”

A professional journalist must be ethical and truthful in their reportage of news, telling them as they unfold or have happened and in addition, with all things being equal, offer useful advice to their listeners or the nation on the topics they are treating or reporting about.

However, if we come to Ghana, what do we often see our journalists to be doing? Sorry to say, some of them are completely useless. They have sold their conscience to some political parties for money and for the satisfaction of their insatiable quest for quick buck. They have indeed turned into stomach-politicians but in disguise of being journalists.

Every sane Ghanaian with the love of the nation and the people at heart could tell how President Mahama and his NDC government and party were ruining the country economically through the implementation of their roguishly myopic policies.

They were dishing out the country’s money to their cronies, agents and assigns, and NDC party’s radio phone-in serial callers tasked to lambast and soil the reputation of their political rivals, especially Nana Akufo Addo, on daily basis. Additionally, they were financially influencing some of these so-called rogue journalists supportive of the criminal drives by President Mahama and his apparatchiks.

For what the journalists like Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Kwadwo Asare Bediako Acheampong aka KABA, Captain Smart and a host of other such unprofessional so-called journalists who are no match when it comes to discussing international or proper journalism, would gain as stomach and selfish individuals, they solidly stood by, supported and defended the rot that President Mahama was comfortably and stupidly orchestrating and perpetuating in Ghana.

As Kwesi Pratt Jnr., the Managing Editor of the failed-to-sell Insight Newspaper was jumping and shuttling between one FM radio station to another like a human butterfly jumping from one flower to the other sucking the flower’s nectar, arguing in defence of the policies of President Mahama and the NDC although as divisive and destructive as they appeared, KABA, Captain Smart and others were equally fooling about engaged in similar ruinous activities.

KABA, a known and self-confessed NDC supporter who had benefitted financially from the party for doing their silly job for them, was always picking NDC serial radio phone-in callers to insult Nana Akfuo Addo and the NPP and to propagate their NDC lies and propaganda.

What really continues to piss me off about this fatty or obese KABA is his recent infatuation with questioning NPP supporters about whether or not President-elect Nana Akufo Addo can fulfil all his electioneering or manifesto promises made to Ghanaians, thus, his one village one dam, one district one factory and US$1 million yearly subvention to every district in Ghana.

President-elect Nana Akufo Addo has not formally been sworn in as the 7th President of the 4th Republic of Ghana yet, this eyesore human creature without shape is teasingly questioning whether or not he can succeed with his numerous promises. From his conduct, he prays for the failure of Nana Akufo Addo to be able to justify his malicious NDC intents.

Going on to one Captain Smart of either Adom FM radio or TV or whatever, he is another journalist who makes his living aligning himself with the NDC. A few months ago, he tried to politicise an electrical issue quite unrelated to politics. In his pretentious critique, he lambasted the knowledgeable people who had faulted that NDC woman in her attempts to deceive Ghanaians by selling some electric bulbs to them in her bid to make immense wealth overnight.

I was highly annoyed to hear Captain Smart make such silly claims without knowing anything about electrical bulbs apart from the bulbs giving off light when switched on.

Refer to the two underlying web links to read my response to his infantile behaviour as a supposed renowned journalist in Ghana and in the minds of Ghanaians.

https://www.modernghana.com/news/714747/captain-smart-of-adom-fm-and-the-magical-mosquitoes-exterm.html

https://www.modernghana.com/news/717324/report-on-research-into-captain-smarts-alleged-magical-mosq.html

(Read more at http://www.boots.com/en/Boots-Pharmaceuticals-Repel-3-Pin-Plug-In-Mosquito-Killer_1793365/#M8oPM3zc5qXQx8Xu.99 )

The behaviours of these journalists just to mention a few, and some of our musical artists and actresses are just preposterous, unpatriotic, selfish, greedy and pure nonsensical.

When a country is going downhill because of the silly and corrupt actions of the politicians, the media that is unofficially the fourth arm of government must set in to correct things but not to make matters worse by supporting the rot in orchestration by the government just for what they stand to gain as individuals.

I thought with Nana Addo and NPP winning the elections I could scale back on my political writings but I am mistaken. It is now that I have rather to double my publications to help Nana Addo succeed to the admiration and high expectations of all well-meaning Ghanaians.

I expect Ghanaian journalists to start to behave themselves or be more responsible. They have to support Nana Addo to succeed, educate the Ghanaian masses about his policies and criticise him constructively when he errs but not destructively with their usual evil intents.

I shall not hesitate to bring any erring, malicious and saboteur journalists to their senses, mark my words. We shall not sit back for corrupt, selfish and unprofessional journalists and politicians to play on the intelligence of the masses or to take us for any further rough ride.

It is now the period of enough is enough with our rogue journalists and politicians! I shall be back on these journalists again about other things I see them do that I am not happy about at all.

Stay tuned for further info from Rockson Adofo, that fearless son of Kumawu and Asiampa.

My New Year seasonal greetings to the Management of Ghanaweb and Modernghana without whom I could hardly share my views with the general public. I say, Happy New Year to you all, the Management and staff of Ghanaweb and Modernghana.

Rockson Adofo

(Written on Monday, 2 January 2017)