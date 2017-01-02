Dear Diamond X,

I know you oppose the idea of writing about you, simply because you want us to keep our relationship out of the public domain. Well, forgive me; I had no option than to write you this open letter, which actually happens to be my first write-up in 2017. You know why? Sarkodie's love song "Just in Case" for his longtime girlfriend, Tracy, has really compelled me to write this letter. The decade-long relationship of Sarkodie, my biggest role model, and his faithful partner, Tracy, has always inspired me. Okay, their momentous love story should not necessarily be the benchmark for measuring our relationship performance. But certainly, it has raised the bar of excellence in relationship which we ought to learn from and even surpass. Ha-ha, I urge you to be my Tracy and I'll always your Sarkodie.

Sweetheart, you already know I love you, and I have proven that to a large extent. So there is no need to reiterate that and to even add adverbs of degree. You are not perfect, but I see you some perfection in your spirit. Besides, Sam Keen said, "We come to love not by finding a perfect person, but by learning to see an imperfect person perfectly." However, you obviously have flaws since you are human, and thus fallible. Frankly speaking, I hate a few things about you — you actually know about that. And I know you also hate a few things about me — I am well aware of that. But I sense you cherish me in your heart more than any precious metal. As crazy extroverts, we frequently argue over trivial matters. Notwithstanding the challenges we constantly encounter, let us seek solace in the proverb, "Never a rose without thorns."

Moreover, I pray we would still be together as ever-loving partners in 2026, the tenth year of our relationship. Sarkodie and Tracy have been together as far back as 2006, and they are now a family with an adorable daughter, Titi. Remember, the number of years in relationship should not be our target, but rather the number of times we solve our own issues amicably. Let us not grow in age in our relationship; let us rather grow in understanding in our relationship. Tracy has always rallied her support for Sarkodie's music career even when he was a broke talent in Ghana's rap game. Likewise, continue to rally your support for my writing career now that I'm broke university dropout in Ghana's entrepreneurial arena. Tracy understood Sarkodie regardless of how weird he looked in personality. Likewise, continue to understand me regardless of how freakish I am in personality.

Also, how can I forget to explain why you are the love of my life? I know my fans desperately want to hear this. When I once stated that, "I thought there was no girl who could truly love me even as a dropout," you responded by stating that, "I don't love you because of your status, but I love you for the person you are." Babe, you are rare in many ways. Many girls saw me as an idiotic and naive boy for quitting the university to start my own business; you saw me as a rare genius whom you could spend your life with. You incredibly believe in my potential, you keep encouraging me beyond my imagination, and you fearlessly chastise me whenever I go wrong. Above all, your affinity for business is simply out of this world, and you have always dared to defy the odds in your burning desire to become a mightily successful entrepreneur. Thank you, my darling.

Your boyfriend,

Sir Article.

Source: sirarticle.blogspot.com