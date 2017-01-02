Photos : Glitz, glamour at Apostle Sarfo technology exhibition

President- elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo joined hundreds of Ghanaians to celebrate the innovative works of the founder of Kantanka Technology Center for Excellence Sunday.

He told attendantees of Apostle Dr Kwadwo Sarfo technology exhibition that his government would focus on science and technology education to speed Ghana's development.

The 36th edition of the programme saw the display of locally made V8 cars, 3 wheel motorbikes, robotic welding machines, special smoke detector, tower weapon for warfare and several models of Kantanka vehicles.

The event which is organised on the last day of every year aims at showcasing the latest technological works of Apostle Dr Sarfo. The programme was themed 'Promoting Religion, Science and Technology for Socio-Economic Transformation."

Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Sarfo who spoke on behalf of his father said the display of the equipment was an ample demonstration of the capabilities of the "Blackman in the area of technological research and innovation."

Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Sarfo



In the address, Apostle Dr Sarfo said he would lead the crusade to liberate Africa from the negative perception about the black man.

He called on educational institutions in the country to review their curricula to make it more practically oriented to produce graduates with the requisite skills, competence and technical know-how to facilitate the rapid development of the country.





Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | David Andoh [email protected]