Business & Finance | 2 January 2017 17:13 CET

Gov't extends Subah Infosolutions revenue monitoring contract

By MyJoyOnline

The outgoing government has extended its contract with IT firm, Subah Infosolutions for the monitoring of revenues generated by telecommunication companies in the country.

A letter dated December 1, 2016 and signed by Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Commissioner-General, George Blankson, said Finance Minister, Seth Terkper has given his approval to that effect.

"We wish to inform you that Subah Infosolutions Ghana Limited has been granted approval to continue its role of monitoring revenue from the telecommunication companies on behalf of the Ghana Revenue Authority," the letter read.


Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Commissioner-General, George Blankson

Mr Blankson entreated officials of the telcos to "grant access to Messrs Subah Infosolutions Ghana Limited" to their physical network nodes in accordance with the Communications Service Tax (Amendment) Act, 2013 (Act 864).

Read full letter below:

CONTINUE GRANTING OF ACCESS TO YOUR PHYSICAL NETWORK NODES PURSUANT TO THE COMMUNICATIONS SERVICE TAX (AMENDMENT), ACT, 2013 (ACT 864)

This has reference to a letter with reference number MoF/RPD/GRA/016 dated 11th November, 2016 from the Hon. Minister of Finance on the above subject.

We wish to inform you that Subah Infosolutions Ghana Limited has been granted approval to continue its role of monitoring revenue from the telecommunication companies on behalf of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

Further to the above, we wish to request that you continue to grant access to Messrs Subah Infosolutions Ghana limited to your physical network nodes in accordance with the provisions of the Communications Service Tax (Amendment) Act, 2013 (Act 864).

Counting on your cooperation.

Yours faithfully

George Blankson
Commissioner-General
December 1, 2016

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

Business & Finance

