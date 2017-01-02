Tarkwa Nsueam records four deliveries on New Year

Tarkwa (W/R), Jan. 2, GNA - The Tarkwa Nsueam Municipality recorded four births at four hospitals on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

A female was delivered on New Year's Eve, while two males and another female were born on New Year.

All the babies are doing well with their mothers.

The babies were delivered at the Tarkwa Old Hospital, Ami Memorial Hospital, Tarkwa Municipal Hospital and Pentecost Clinic.

Miss Lucy Ekomae, a midwife at the Tarkwa Old Hospital and Mrs Cynthia Mensah, a nurse assistant at the Ami Memorial hospital told the Ghana News Agency that their facilities recorded a birth each on New Year Eve and New Year.

Madam BilkissTetteh, the midwife on duty at the Pentecost Clinic maternity ward, said a boy was born at her clinic.

She advised expectant mothers living in Tarkwa and its environs to make the necessary arrangement for vehicles to transport them to the nearest hospital to avoid complications on the day of delivery.

At the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital, Madam Lydia Annan, the midwife in charge, said a girl was delivered at the facility.

Madam Annan called on pregnant women to be punctual at the pre-natal school and adhere to the teachings of the school avoid relying on herbs.

She said chemicals used to spray the herbs could be a threat to their lives. GNA

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA