Family fetes the aged in Half-Assini

Half-Assini (W/R), Jan. 2, GNA - About 100 elderly people from the ages of 60 and above at Half-Assini in Western Region were on New Year Day feted by the family of Mr Stephen Blay.

Mr Blay, Acting Director of Research and Statistics, Ministry of Petroleum, and native of Half-Assini, said the programme was an annual event to entertain the elderly in the community.

He said during seasonal festivities the aged are sometimes abandoned in their homes by their wards for social events.

Mr Blay said it was important that under such circumstances the elderly should be comforted, hence the programme.

He expressed his profound gratitude to the participants for honouring his invitation to the ceremony.

The participants were served with food and drinks and treated to nice music while others won souvenirs from a 'lucky dip' competition.

The occasion was also graced by Reverend Father Michael Owusu, Parish Priest of St Patrick Catholic Church at Half Assini and Reverend Father Charles Nuomah, Parish Priest of St Peter's Catholic Church of Jaway Wharf as well as Ms Florence Davis, a Half-Assini native based in the USA.

GNA