Brong-Ahafo House of Chiefs settles fourteen chieftaincy cases

Sunyani, Jan. 2, GNA - The Brong-Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs settled 14 out of 54 chieftaincy disputes in 2016, Nana Bofo Bene IV, the Vice President of the House, has said.

Addressing the end of year general meeting of the House, Nana Bene, who is the Paramount Chief of Dwenem-Awasu Traditional Area in the Jaman South District, said the 54 cases were pending before the House's Judicial Committee at the beginning of 2016, but by December last year the stated 14 have been settled.

He said chieftaincy disputes has been a major challenge confronting the House and commended the members, particularly those on the Judicial Committee for the commitment to duty and great effort that resulted to the achievement.

Nana Bene also thanked the parties involved in the 14 cases for their cooperation with the Committee and expressed the hope that the feuding parties in the remaining 40 cases would also cooperate with the Committee for their speedy and peaceful settlement to bring peace and unity for the holistic socio-economic development of the region.

'Validation Workshop on Dormaa Land and Family Law Report' was presented to the House.

It was organised by the Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands (OASL) as part of the 'Ascertainment of Customary Law on the Land and Family under the Ghana Land Administration Project 2 (G-LAP 2)'.

GNA