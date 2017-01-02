Road Safety Commission holds sensitisation programme

Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
By GNA

Gomoa Bewadze (C/R), Jan. 2, GNA - The Central Regional Directorate of Road Safety Commission, has called for a national debate with stakeholders in the road transport industry, to adhere to road safety regulations to avoid road carnage.

'It is quite worrying that, public concerns continue to be expressed about the upsurge of traffic accident on our roads culminating in the loss of precious lives, maiming and damaging of properties,' Mr Stephen Anokyi Regional Manager of the Commission said.

Mr Anokyi made the call in an interview with Ghana New Agency at Gomoa Bewadze near Winneba Junction, where his outfit in collaboration with the Motor, Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service embarked on sensitisation programme for drivers.

He said the exercise commenced two weeks ago on the Cape Coast-Winneba trunk road, where road worthiness of vehicles, especially tyres and sitting arrangements were inspected.

According to Mr Anokyi, passengers on board vehicles were advised to bold to alert drivers who over sped and indulged in wrong overtaking.

He said if the drivers failed to listen to the promptings they should report their conduct to the nearest police station or any of the various transport unions. GNA

