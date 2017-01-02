Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Government must up polytechnic education funding

By GNA

Kumasi, Jan 02, GNA - The Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) Alumni Association, is urging substantial increase in polytechnic education funding by the in-coming political administration.

Mr. Ben Kakraba Komla, the General-Secretary, said this was vital to provide the needed impetus to the nation's industrial growth.

He complained about what he said had been the inadequate funding of these institutions and asked that things radically changed.

Speaking at a delegates' congress of the association in Kumasi, he said the neglect of polytechnic education, was largely responsible for the slow pace of the country's socio-economic development.

He hailed the decision to upgrade the polytechnics into technical universities but said that required adding to the existing infrastructure, building the capacity of the academic staff and more funds for research to deliver on their mandate.

The meeting was used by the association to take stock of its activities and discuss the way forward - to enhance its contribution to the growth of the institution.

The event coincided with the official inauguration of the Ashanti Regional Chapter, chaired by Mr. Jacob Amoako.

Mr. Samuel Ocran, the National Vice President, said they were determined to work hard, with commitment and passion to ensure that association became vibrant.

He said they were now focusing on strengthening the regional chapters to make them functional.

GNA

By Stephen Asante, GNA

