People in Upper West Region urged to bury differences

Wa, Jan. 2, GNA - Alhaji Amidu Sulemana, Upper West Regional Minister has appealed to people in the region to bury their differences and co-exist peacefully for the rapid development of the area.

He said the Region was the youngest in Ghana and the people needed to maintain peace and put in more efforts to develop it.

'All should bury their differences and work for the development of the Region and Ghana,' he said at an end of year dinner hosted by the Regional Coordinating Council for heads of department, security agencies, political parties, religious bodies and civil society organisations in Wa to review performance and to plan for next year.

Alhaji Sulemana said the development needs of the Region were enormous, and it was only through peaceful environment and the oneness of the people that could help attract investors to help in the development efforts

He called on the people to sacrifice in the management of the Region to ensure that it remained the most peaceful at all times.

He commended the security agencies and other stakeholders involved in the December 7 elections for doing a yeoman's job.

Alhaji Sulemana described the elections, especially in the Region as one of the most peaceful one.

'We have once again demonstrated to the world that Ghana's democracy has come to stay,' he noted.

Alhaji Sulemana reminded Ghanaians that the development of the country was a collective effort and all must put 'Ghana first', in all their endeavours.

He urged Ghanaians to accept the change and give support for the development of the country.

The Regional Minister thanked the political divide in the area for their cooperation and support while urging other stakeholders to focus and show loyalty for development.

GNA

By Bajin D. Pobia, GNA