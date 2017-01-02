Fielmuo community appeals for polyclinic

Fielmuo, (UWR), Jan. 2, GNA - The Fielmuo Community in the Sissala West District of the Upper West Region, is appealing to the government to upgrade the local clinic to a polyclinic to cater for the health needs of the people.

Referral patients from the clinic travel a distance of 30 kilometres to Nandom Hospital to seek medical attention.

Mr Ivan Maayir, National Chairman of the Fielmuo Development Association (FADA) made the appeal at the annual Kukr-Bagr festival of the chiefs and people of the Fielmuo on Saturday.

He said the clinic had no ambulance to convey patients to the Nandom Hospital, and the sick as well as pregnant women in labour were transported on motorcycles and tricycles to Nandom Hospital.

He said the situation had caused the death of some patients while a pregnant woman who was in labour and was being transported on motorcycle to Nandom Hospital in October, 2016 delivered in the bush.

Mr Maayir appealed to benevolent organisations, public- spirited individuals to help provide an ambulance to the clinic to help facilitate the transportation of patients and also reduce the incidence of women deliveries in the bush.

The services of an ambulance will avert a possible untimely death of patients and maternal mortality, Mr Maayir said.

Naa Francis M. Danikuu, Chief of Fielmuo said he and his people were looking forward to the day when both the Sissala and Daagaba ethic groups in the District would come together in unity and in peace.

He said the disunity between the two groups was a source of worry and urged the people to preach peace and work for unity and progress.

He appealed to government to consider providing Fielmuo with small-town water project and facilitate the process of getting the proposed senior high technical school established in the community.

GNA

By Bajin D. Pobia, GNA