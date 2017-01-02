Artisans in Shai Osudoku receive ICT training

Dodowa, Jan 2, GNA - Sixty-two artisans in the Shai-Osudoku District have received a one month free training in Information Communication and Technology (ICT) to help boost their operations.

The training was carried out and funded under the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) programme.

Mr Isaac Otu Zorh, Assistant Manager for the Dodowa Community Information Centre, and the trainer, said beneficiaries included welders, drivers and their conductors (mates), hairdressers, seamstress and carpenters.

Mr Zorh indicated that beneficiaries received intensive training on introduction to computing, Microsoft word, Excel, PowerPoint, digital tools, internet usage and psychology of planning.

According to him, even though most beneficiaries before the training had never seen a computer, he was confident that they could now use one and Android phones to enhance their businesses.

He stated for instance that hairdressers and seamstresses could learn new fashion trends on the internet while drivers could easily locate their ways through the use of internet maps.

He however stated that internet signal in the District especially the Shai area was poor and therefore appealed to service providers to improve it for customers have full benefits.

Mr Emmanuel Anyimi Odoi Lartey, Shai-Osudoku District Chief Executive, in a welcome address at the graduation ceremony for the artisans, said the beneficiaries were part of over 2,000 artisans from 50 selected districts across the country who benefited from the GIFEC programme.

Mr Lartey said the vision of GIFEC was to bridge the digital divide between the served and unserved/underserved communities in Ghana.

He added that the training was done in both the English language and local dialect which made it easy and practicable for beneficiaries to fully understand the modules they were taught.

He encouraged them to put to good use the knowledge they have acquired in order for them to enhance their businesses and explore more opportunities.

GNA

By Laudia Sawer