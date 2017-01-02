Bishop Urges All-out-war Against Corruption

Koforidua, Jan 02, GNA - The Right Reverend Francis Benjamin Quashie, Anglican Bishop of the Koforidua, has called for all-out-war against corruption - an awesome challenge to good governance and development.

He asked that the clergy, civil society organizations and everybody, joined the fight to check unethical conduct, bribery, theft and misapplication of state funds.

In his New Year message to Ghanaians, he indicated that this was the way forward to ensure rapid progress and reduce poverty.

It was important, all accepted to work together to build a society based on the values of transparency and accountability, he added.

The Rt. Rev Quashie urged the people to have strong believe in the country, telling them that, the year, held a lot of promise for Ghanay.

God, he noted, was in firm control of things and that 2017, was going to present enormous opportunities to the people.

What they needed doing was to 'properly position themselves' to take advantage of the opportunities, which the year would be bringing.

The Rt. Rev Quashie counselled that they put the past behind them and pulled together to push forward the national development agenda, through commitment and hard work. GNA

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA