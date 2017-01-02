Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 2 January 2017

Tema motorway accident leaves scores injured

By MyJoyOnline

An unconfirmed number of people have lost their lives after a 23-seater bus skidded off the Tema-bound section of the Accra-Tema motorway Monday morning, injuring scores.

The Sprinter bus, with Registration number GM 3912-13, is said to have had burst one of its tires and skidded off the road into the bushes.

Joy News' Gifty Andoh Appiah, who visited the scene, reports parts the road had been covered with the blood some of the injured passengers.

She said the severed leg of one of the passengers on the bus had been covered with leaves.

Police and Fire Service personnel were on the scene to wash off the blood and restore traffic but they could not confirm the number of casualties.

While some eyewitnesses put the death toll at one, others said three.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

