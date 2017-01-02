Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Headlines | 2 January 2017 15:06 CET

Blame Finance Ministry for non-payment of contractors – GETFund

By CitiFMonline

Managers of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), have blamed the Ministry of Finance for its inability to pay contractors who the Fund owes close to GHc 300 million.

This follows a threat by the contractors to embark on a demonstration at the Flagstaff House on Tuesday, to demand the payment of money owed them by the GETFund.

According to the contractors, they are owed over GHc 500 million spanning a period of six months, a situation that is crippling their businesses, as most of them go for loans to pre-finance the projects.

Speaking to Citi News, the Deputy Administrator for GETFund, Stephen Baffoe, indicated that until the Ministry of Finance releases money to the Fund, they cannot pay the contractors.

“It is true that some contractors have worked and their claims have been processed for six months or more. The Ministry of Finance has to release funds for the GETFund to be able to pay.”

Mr. Baffoe explained that, the GETFund cannot release funds on its own as “it depends on 2.5 percent VAT and that is credited to the Ghana Revenue Authority, accounted to the Ministry of Finance and released by the Ministry of Finance to all statutory fund receivers including the GETFund.”

“All we are waiting for is the Ministry of Finance to release the monies owed the GETFund from July up to the end of October. We are looking at between GHc 280 million and GHc 300 million,” he added.

The last time some contractors affiliated to the GETFund agitated over the payment of funds was in 2014, when Getfund Contractors Association threatened t o lock up all school buildings they had constructed if government failed to pay them outstanding arrears for work done.


By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Headlines

it doesn't matter today will turn to matters arising tomorrow
By: OLAJIDE BAMIDELE
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img