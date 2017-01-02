Re: Obinim begs for Collins Dauda’s brother

I could not let escape my mind or let go a publication I have just read on Ghanaweb this morning, Monday 2 January 2017 without expressing my candid opinion about it. What the so-called Rev. Bishop Obinim who claims to be able to turn into snakes and all sorts of slimy reptiles to the hand-clapping and admiration of his probably ignorant congregation who for lack of biblical knowledge are perishing, has said, must be rebuked.

This said publication is on Ghanaweb and under their General News of Sunday, 1 January 2017 and under the web link:

http://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/Obinim-begs-for-Collins-Dauda-s-brother-498090

He is begging the incoming President Nana Akufo Addo and the NPP government to forgive or pardon the younger brother of Collins Dauda who went on air to audaciously declare that he could easily kill Hon. Kennedy Agyepong if he dared him. He went on further to say his party NDC and he himself have killed so many people as though they were killing nuisance houseflies or flies of any kind so exterminating Hon. Kennedy Agyapong was just nothing difficult to him.

Any discerning Ghanaian expected the politicised and currently unprofessional Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) office to have invited or arrested Abdulai Naaba, Collins Dauda’s brother for further interrogation but they didn’t. This guy who is an NDC fanatic with his brother Collins Dauda being in the NDC government said, he has killed people and he can kill again.

Why was he not arrested by the police or the BNI? If his stupid and criminal public utterance had been made by a member of the NPP, PPP, CPP, PNC etc., the BNI or that stupid Kofi Adams would have led a squad to go and arrest him wherever they were same as he did to my Kumawu compatriot Nana Darkwah when he falsely or genuinely accused former President Rawlings of setting fire to his house at Ridge in Accra a few years back on a Valentine's Day.

Why does Rev. Bishop Obinim want Nana Akufo Addo to pardon this self-acclaimed notorious murderer? Is it because he is his church member or what? I disagree with any reasons being adduced in his favour to prove that he was only bragging but incapable of carrying out his alleged murders. Is that Abdulai Naaba not an NDC guy and did we all not know the silliest and most wicked criminal things that the NDC could commit with impunity because they were supportive of by President Mahama and the NDC party and government?

Take the infamous Montie 3 case for example. Did Messrs Salifu Maase aka Mugabe, Alistair Nelson and Godwin Ako Gunn not threaten to kill some Supreme Court judges and rape the Chief Justice, Mrs Theodora Georgina Wood? What happened to them in the end? Were they not freed from their prison term by President Mahama stupidly exercising his constitutional prerogative of mercy?

President-elect Nana Akufo Addo believes in the rule of law and would always want the law to take its natural course without interference from whomever. He is not the type of President where someone can commit a crime and think I belong to NPP or I am a close associate of this person or that so I can be set free as it was the blatant order of the day under President Mahama and the NDC government hence the breakdown in law and order in Ghana as we all saw.

Bishop Obinim, please don’t start to corrupt Nana Akufo Addo and his government before they even assume power with what I see as your undignified interference on behalf of your murderous church member. If he has run to Burkina Faso, let him stay there. His said pregnant wife can join him there but the long arm of INTERPOL will be applied to reach him wherever he is hiding.

Why has he run away but did not do so when NDC were still in power and were hopeful to win the re-election, relying on their secretly-installed rigging machines which were in the end rendered inoperative by God Almighty who had Himself started that strong wind for change of government from NDC to NPP?

Under President Akufo Addo, there will be law and order. Despite supporting him through and through over the years, I SHALL NOT DARE do anything silly in the hope that he will let me off the hook. No, I know how strict he is when it comes to applying the law. He does not know anyone other than the law so no one should dare push him to the wall thinking they can get away with nonsense as it was in the days of the useless and murderous outgoing NDC party and government.

Please, Rev. Bishop Obinim, do not start to plead with Nana Akufo Addo on behalf of that self-pronounced murderer. If he had not been killing people but just bragging, why should he run away from Ghana?

Rockson Adofo