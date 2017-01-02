Rawlings Factor in modern day NDC Part One (1)

PREAMBLE

Comrades, honestly, the actions and inactions of our founder JJ Rawlings bring more condemnation to the NDC PARTY than votes. He's speedily eroding the gains the party has chalked over the years. Let's stand and put up positive defiance against JJ. Remember, the NDC party belongs to all of us but not one person, though he founded it. He founded it together with other comrades who shared the same ideology with him. His verbal vituperations popularly called 'boom' has affected his party negatively and has made a clear cut difference between Kuffour and himself after both left office as living ex presidents of Ghana and were expected to behave as statesmen. After leaving office in 2000, it is either he controls the party's presidential candidate or he denigrates the very office he held admirably. He washes the party's dirty linen in public and even make unsubstantiated allegations with the sole aim of getting a firm grip of the party or controlling those at the helm of affairs of the party. With him, NDC has no secrets and future.

Speaking against the bad deeds of JJ in NDC was to me an abomination and self inflicted wound because of my background . But there's one thing I have come to learn in contemporary Ghanaian politics; you say it as it is or you are overtaken by events.

JJ has been pampered for far too long and he's speedily turning into something else. Be bold! he needs to be told in the face, Enough is enough! Chooooooboi!

REASONS :

I was born into an NDC fanatical family in the Eastern Region where the opposition NPP has a major root in there exhibiting their intolerance and uncivilized political behavior towards their opponents . One could imagine the kind of hatred I courted for myself and my family during that era. But there was one thing I knew. JJ was the best man I could think of.

I grew up to see Rawlings as the head of state of our beloved country, Ghana. What a wonderful person he was !

His actions, demeanor and diction got the multitude thrilled including me. I loved JJ, as he was affectionately called, more than any other person on earth because I saw him as the Savior of my time, since I was born in the late 70s. I also saw in him bravery, sincerity, hardwork, dynamism, justice, probity and accountability. To me, he was a blessing to my generation and the generations yet unborn. Junior Jesus was one of his accolades and it perfectly befits his charismatic nature.

Fast forward to the year 2000, when his two terms of office as a democratically elected president were about to end, he started showing his real character at Agona Swedru when he staged the infamous ' Swedru declaration'. Though Prof Mills was a good candidate by all standards, how JJ dictatored and cowed everybody to accept Prof Mills candidature baffled many right thinking Ghanaians. The NDC grossed over this bad behaviour of JJ and even defended his stand vigorously till we lost the general elections. The only person who called the bluff of JJ was Goosie Tannoh who broke away from the NDC to form his own party called National Reform Party. This undemocratic and bullying type of behavior by JJ, led to another breakaway from the NDC by Obed Asamoah led DFP.

However, Prof Mills was able to lead NDC to victory in 2008 elections of which JJ played a major role in the party's campaign. During his first term in office, Prof Mills brought all the breakaway parties on board making the NDC stronger, more formidable and attractive than any other political party in Ghana . Surprisingly, JJ started firing arsenals and attacking Prof Mills from all angles as his worst enemy amidst name calling like Atta mortuary man, Atta Yutong Driver, Team B (though from Spio ) , Babies with sharp teeth, greedy bastards etc. JJ embarrassed Prof MILLS at the slightest opportunity even in public to the admiration of his political opponents .

Moreover, in his bid to take a firm control of the party, JJ made his wife to contest Prof Mills during the party's presidential primaries of which the sitting president gave JJs wife a well-deserved beaten to the admiration of all. At this juncture, the insults reached its crescendo. This and many other factors led to the untimely death of Prof Mills , the most humble president Ghana has ever had, before his first term ends. The entire nation was thrown into a state of mourning but one courageous young man whom Prof Mills had mentored as his vice, mastered courage to continue from where Prof Mills ended. His name is John Dramani Mahama. Least I forget, Prof Mills' dead body and ghost were not spared the insinuations, innuendos and insults from JJ. It was very embarrassing and pathetic to see a comrade for that matter a sitting president been humiliated even to his grave because of personal hatred.

Comrades, it was then I swore to my soul to have nothing to do with anything JJ. I mean, I promised my God never to be part of any groupings that has JJ as a member because he is gradually becoming a Monster in the NDC party. But where do I have to go? I have NDC blood in me. Time they say heal wounds and looking at the able manner in which President Mahama governed this country coupled with his hardwork ,humility and Swag, I decided to help Mahama succeed in order to glorify God and Prof Mills so between 2012 and 2016 I invested heavily in the NDC party by contesting on the ticket of NDC in Akroso constituency as a parliamentary candidate. Though, I lost on both occasions, I helped to garner votes for The President. I can confidently tell JJ in the face that I am more NDC than he's today. Currently, the NDC blood in him has been diluted with that of NDP and NPP because of envy, personal hatred and power .I'm a credible NDC member than he is because he attempted either getting firm control of the party or getting it destroyed but by God's grace we have protected our party up to this level. Kudos to the likes of John Mahama, AMISSAH Arthur, Asiedu Nketsia, Ahwoi brothers, Julius Debrah , Portouphy, Hudu Yahaya, Yaw Boateng Gyan etc.

Surprisingly, JJ has transferred all the personal hatred he had for Prof Mills to President Mahama because he too failed to be remote controlled by JJ. There's Nothing that Mahama does that pleases JJ. In spite of all the pampering and good treatment Mahama and his wife Lordina have given you, you still hate them and wished their downfall. Indeed, It has come and you are happy 'booming'.

Suddenly, Goosie Tandoh, the prodigal son of the NDC and now JJ's lover boy, pops up at the 35th anniversary of 31st December revolution. An opportunistic move?

Cleverly, Goosie was projected at the celebration as the next presidential candidate to take the party to the promise land. Wow! What a False hope! Deception and self denial at the highest order from a man, unarguably, the greatest beneficiary of the nation's resources who is supposed to have known better . Remember the old adage, 'those whose kernel were broken by benevolent spirits must learn to be humble'. People have worshipped JJ and his family for far too long. Others died in the course of worshipping, others got injured in the process , whiles others retired from worshiping as poor souls. I mean people sacrificed their lives, time and resources for your presidency to succeed. But look at you today, you live as a great King with everything at your disposal without you showing appreciation but rather pay the party with sabotage.

He always wants people he can manipulate to be at the helm of affairs hence the showcasing of Goosie as his trump card. Hahahaha! I will show you I have learnt and practiced the positive defiance concept you taught us better than maybe how you know it. Though I am penniless and totally broke after the two parliamentary elections I contested, I will use my God given strength and knowledge to resist any attempt by you ,JJ , to force any presidential candidate on our neck. That one I can assure you; the disgrace, shame and hooting will be more than what happened to you and your wife at the Sunyani sports stadium during FONKAR and GAME days. If you really love Goosie Tanoh just join him revamp his defacto NRP so he can lead them to contest election 2020 but not NDC. As for 2020, Mahama is the only person who can clinch victory for the NDC and none else. JJ must get this message straight, loud and clear!

Though President Mahama lost the 2016 elections, I'm proud of him. He is a brave warrior whom I can bet my last pesewa on to bring NDC back to power and victory 2020 is beckoning with President Mahama as NDCs flagbearer. President Mahama is on record to have performed better within 4 years than your 19 year old rule coupled with killings, brutalities and unnecessary show Of Power.

In fact, JJ sees himself as a lesser God who never cherises what human beings do. He sees himself as a repository of knowledge. He's wiser than anyone else. Nobody pleases him except himself and maybe his wife . He can hate his fellow man even to his grave for no apparent reason. He's an ungrateful being who has lost his guilty conscience. He is a senior greedy bastard who hid behind his wife to buy several acres of land at Nsawam Ankwadobro at the cost of 3000 Gh and later comes back to preach probity and accountability. He even sold Nsawam fruit cannery to his wife at a very cheap price. Who is more corrupt than you JJ ? An extra ordinary hypocrite! You came into politics as a pauper but you are now a multi- billionaire. Whose company does the bulk oil Distribution in Ghana more than yours? You have gotten what you want and trying to destroy the very hands that fed you to the detriment of the upcoming politicians like myself.

Honestly, I never regret supporting you in your 19 years rule but I recall with disdain been in one party with you JJ. NDC dey Beeeeee k3k3 without RAWLINGS!

Happy New Year to all the true NDC members.