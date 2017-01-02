'Prioritise child health care' – Dr calls for support for Sick Kids Fund

The head of the Ansuaa Ababio Pediatric Center (AAPC) at Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital, Dr Dwomoh Adomah Fokuo, the health care of new born babies and children have not been prioritised.

She says much attention has not been given to the health care of little children which according to her will need the collective support of all to improve.

“When it comes to the health of newborn babies in Ghana, it is not a priority. We treat newborn babies as disposables. Is it because they can’t say anything or do anything?,” she asked.

Dr Dwomoh Adomah Fokuo spoke to Joy News in the Brong Ahafo Region at a fundraising Dinner and Awards ceremony at Aduanakrom in Dormaa Ahenkro on Thursday.

The centre which is a year old, introduced the “Sick kids Funds” in 2015 to support the delivery of proper health care to the vulnerable kids within Dormaa Ahenkro, parts of the Western Region and the border towns of Ivory Coast.

The level of poverty in the towns and villages makes it difficult for parents of sick kids to afford the cost of providing quality healthcare, Dr Dwomoh explains. The situation necessitated the coming into operation the Sick Kids Funds aimed at reducing the avoidable deaths among kids.

She says the fund among other objectives, helps to purchase medicines for kids whose parents can’t afford to buy prescribed medicines. The fund, according to her also helps them to pay for the cost of referrals of sick kids to the Ansuaa Ababio Pediatric centre or to other health facilities.

“We buy other equipment needed to help us save the lives of these kids”, Dr Dwomoh stated, adding that “we urgently need the support of individuals and organisations to continue to achieve this”.

It would be recalled that in May 2015, Joy News revealed how helpless mothers looked on as tens of precious ones gave up because of lack of Incubators, radiant warmers among other equipment.

The situation has improved today as the Pediatric Centre commissioned in December 2015 has 12 incubators and other equipment, thanks to some organisations who heard the plight of the hospital on Joy News.

Pre-term deaths have now reduced to 10.8% in 2016 from 21.2% in 2014. The number of dead children has also reduced from 2.6% in 2014 to 1.3% in 2016.

Dr Dwomoh attributes the significant reduction in death to the number of incubators, radiant warmers, phototherapy machines and some training in newborn care.

Member of Parliament for Dormaa Central, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, charged the people of Dormaa to encourage and support the hospital staffs as they continue to strive to provide better health care to the citizens particularly children.

He promised to do his best to ensure that the promised Ambulance to the hospital by the outgoing Health Minister will be fulfilled by the incoming government.

Awards were given to individuals and organisations who have contributed to improving the situation at the Paediatric Center including Head of the centre, Dr Dwomoh Adomah Fokuo, Kwaku Agyemang Manu (MP Dormaa Central), Gorden Asubonteng, (MCE Dormaa central), Precious Semevoh, (Joy News Correspondent for Brong Ahafo Region) and some staffs of the hospital.

About 20,000 cedis was raised at the fundraising ceremony which was graced by Nana Barima Yeboah Kodie, representative of the Dormaahene, Politicians, Dormaa Central District Assembly, Business community, Hospital staffs, the Media, and some members of the community.

During the fundraising, Dr Dwomoh Adomah Fokuo led a short drama to potray the challenges health care workers at the centre go through with financially weak parents when sick kids are brought to the facility