Full List: 2016 Africa Youth Awards Winners

Africa Youth Awards, the continent’s most coveted awards for young people have announced the winners of its 2016 awards, which engaged over 170 shortlisted nominees, and received voting participation from over 145 countries from across the world.

Voted as the African Youths of the Year were, Albert Kusi (Ghana) founder of LEC Foundation and Ilwad Elman, Somalia’s Social Activist and Director of Programs and Development at the Elman Peace and Human Rights Center.

Albert Kusi is also the pioneer of Success Conference, West Africa’s biggest annual empowerment summit which has impacted thousands of young people and has transformed lives whiles Ilwad Elman doubles as the Director of Sister Somalia, Somalia’s first program for assistance of victims of gender-based violence which provides counseling, health and housing support for women in need.

2016’s winner’s hail from 11 countries and were determined by public votes, which were received from over 145 countries within 21 Days.

Other notable winners are Souhila Ben Lachhab (Algeria) for Musician of the year and Teacher Mampire (Uganda) for Discovery of the Year. Mohammed Ibrahim Jega (Nigeria) CEO of Emerge Tech Africa was also voted as 2016 Entrepreneur of the Year.

Prince Akpah, co-founder & President of Africa Youth Awards declared the third edition of the awards as a great success and a true testament of the contributions of young Africans to the development of the African Continent.

He also emphasised that the stories of these young Africans would inspire more young people as they gear up to take up various leadership positions in their individual pursuits of moving the African continent to the next level.

Below is the Full List of Winners

Ilwad Elman, Elman Peace and Human Rights Center (Somalia) – African Youth of the Year (Female) Albert Kusi - LEC Foundation (Ghana) – African Youth of the Year (Male) Mohammed Ibrahim Jega, Emerge Tech Africa (Nigeria) – Entrepreneur of the Year Souhila Ben Lachhab (Algeria) – Musician of the Year Teacher Mpamire (Uganda) - Discovery of the Year Christopher Seagateng, Botswana Jobs for Graduates (Botswana) - Award For Youth Empowerment Zixtech Organisation (Cameroon) - Social Enterprise of the Year Manasseh Azure Awuni, Joy 99.7 FM (Ghana) - Journalist of the Year Dr. Kofi Osei-Kusi, Osei-Kusi Foundation (Ghana) - Special Recognition Award Gakii Biriri (Kenya) - Social Entrepreneur of the Year City Rydes Limited (Kenya) - Startup of the Year Nana Diaby, Phiphi Plus (Mali) - Media Personality of the Year Olalekan Ayodele Sipasi, L'afrika Integrated Farms (Nigeria) - Award For Agriculture Nuhu Ibrahim Alabura, Indian Dental Association (Nigeria) - Health Personality of the Year Muhire Jean Claude, Young African Leaders Forum (Rwanda) - Leader of the Year Adyne-Africa Diaspora Youth Network Europe (Somalia) - Civil Society of the Year Dirboga Bakoh (Irenee), Sukuvi (Togo) - Award for Education Sylivia Kakyo, Kakyo Girls Initiative (Uganda) – Advocate of the Year

The Awards celebrations will be hosted during the 2017 Heads of State Summit in Addis Ababa next year. The event will be in partnership with the African Youth Commission, Avance Media, Global Skills Exchange, My Naija Naira 88 Creatives and Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH.

Source: Africa Youth Awards





Ilwad Elman





Teacher Mampire





Souhila Ben Lachhab





Albert Kusi