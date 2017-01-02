What Award Is The Security Personnel Worth?

So I was contemplating on this alone and I felt I should seek the opinions of others who may be concerned or would share same views as mine.

There is this question I keep asking myself;

What award is the Security personnel (military /police/immigrations/CEPS/prisons/fire service and others if I forgot to add) worth?

Amongst the many award celebrations that are held across the length and breath of the country annually, of which category do we belong, or should there have been a better one for us?

The teacher is celebrated

The farmer is celebrated

The musician is celebrated

Many others are celebrated to an extent that now we celebrate social vises that in the past were frowned on(malafaka video)

Will there ever be a day set aside to celebrate that police man who stood in the rains to direct traffic despite the health risks he is poised to?

Will there ever be that police man who will be celebrated because he arrested a gang of robbers despite the number of rounds shot at him?

Then I ask again, will there ever be a plague awarded to that soldier for trying to serve humanity in another country and looses his life leaving his wife and children fatherless for the rest of their lives?

Would the fire fighter be awarded because fumes from those explosion he was tirelessly quenching had ended him with respiratory disorders?

Would that CEPS and Immigration man ever be awarded for intercepting that huge kilos of cocaine?

These were all questions I was asking myself then my second self told me; u had always been awarded. In dismay, I asked but how? I got myself giving me interesting answers;

The police is awarded with either gun shots from that Armed robbery gang he had chased or sometimes with death.

That soldier who told u he was travelling some few months back had been awarded, yes and the whole family had had a fair share of the award. How? Did u just ask how? He died in that country he was trying to keep peace and his entire family had been hungry since cos he was the bread winner.

That fire fighter who had tried fighting the heat from that explosion had been rewarded fairly with respiratory disorders.

The immigration man had died on the border without traces of how he died.

The prison officer had been interdicted cos a prisoner had fled. This were all answers my inner self gave me.

But is it worth it? Are we worth those awards?

The Security personnel deserves an award cos we are better than celebrities.

Tag that Security personnel now and put a smile on their faces.

