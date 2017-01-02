Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Opinion/Feature | 2 January 2017 01:05 CET

What Award Is The Security Personnel Worth?

By Kwame Takyi Adade

So I was contemplating on this alone and I felt I should seek the opinions of others who may be concerned or would share same views as mine.

There is this question I keep asking myself;
What award is the Security personnel (military /police/immigrations/CEPS/prisons/fire service and others if I forgot to add) worth?

Amongst the many award celebrations that are held across the length and breath of the country annually, of which category do we belong, or should there have been a better one for us?

The teacher is celebrated
The farmer is celebrated
The musician is celebrated
Many others are celebrated to an extent that now we celebrate social vises that in the past were frowned on(malafaka video)

Will there ever be a day set aside to celebrate that police man who stood in the rains to direct traffic despite the health risks he is poised to?

Will there ever be that police man who will be celebrated because he arrested a gang of robbers despite the number of rounds shot at him?

Then I ask again, will there ever be a plague awarded to that soldier for trying to serve humanity in another country and looses his life leaving his wife and children fatherless for the rest of their lives?

Would the fire fighter be awarded because fumes from those explosion he was tirelessly quenching had ended him with respiratory disorders?

Would that CEPS and Immigration man ever be awarded for intercepting that huge kilos of cocaine?

These were all questions I was asking myself then my second self told me; u had always been awarded. In dismay, I asked but how? I got myself giving me interesting answers;

The police is awarded with either gun shots from that Armed robbery gang he had chased or sometimes with death.

That soldier who told u he was travelling some few months back had been awarded, yes and the whole family had had a fair share of the award. How? Did u just ask how? He died in that country he was trying to keep peace and his entire family had been hungry since cos he was the bread winner.

That fire fighter who had tried fighting the heat from that explosion had been rewarded fairly with respiratory disorders.

The immigration man had died on the border without traces of how he died.

The prison officer had been interdicted cos a prisoner had fled. This were all answers my inner self gave me.

But is it worth it? Are we worth those awards?
The Security personnel deserves an award cos we are better than celebrities.

Tag that Security personnel now and put a smile on their faces.

Kwame Takyi Adade
Military Academy and training schools
[email protected]

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. The contents of this article are of sole responsibility of the author(s). Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Kwame Takyi Adade.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Opinion/Feature

Mob action should not lead to mob judgement.
By: Kwame Serebour, (
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img