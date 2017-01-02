The Strive For Superiority Within The Security Services

I had for sometime read and followed closely articles written by this young and sensational police writer 'Abdul Hanan Mohammed El-Saeed '. I had developed some kind of love(that's if I chose the right word) for him and had always been on the look out for his articles to read until today when I came across one of his usual mind boggling and interesting articles *'Why start a war you can't win with the police '*.

After reading, I asked myself a few questions which I never got answers to. I tried to phantom what may have pushed him to put up such a nice piece that would end up bringing some kind of media war between the police and the soldier then I later got to know it was in the quest to seek revenge for the alleged assault on a policewoman at the Kwesimintsim police station some few days back.

Well am not in to say he did good or bad. Anyone in his shoes would have done worst. His article was nice though.

I guess it's my turn to write too. I have lots of questions to ask, in fact a 1000+1 of them as far as the security services are concerned and here is one of them. 'WHO IS SUPERIOR, THE SOLDIER, THE POLICE, THE IMMIGRATION / CEPS OFFR, PRISONS OFFICER OR THE FIRE FIGHTER?'

If you are a security personnel, I can guess your answer based on which of the above you find yourself within. If you are a civilian too, I know you would be trying to answer my question but the fact is, should there be that question at all?

Why would colleagues in Arms try to figure out who is superior over the other when we all have different tasks to execute to maintain peace and stability in our dear country. Are we political opponents or perhaps opposing football clubs in the UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE?

The policeman stays in the sun for hours trying to direct trained drivers as to where and when to pass. He stays alert and awake throughout the night anticipating a possible attack on an innocent citizen and u think he is not superior?

The soldier trains vigorously, stays for weeks and months away from his bed, puts his life in danger to save others, sometimes looses his life and he is carried back home in a cargo plane and you still want to say he is not superior?

How about that fire fighter? Imagine the heat from that your small coal pot and compare to the heat that would have come from the recent gas explosion at the trade fair. You are shaking your head yeh and you still want to say he is not superior?

It is not any better with the prisons officer. A man who is trained to control criminals. Yes, criminals(though not all prisoners are). Once again imagine controlling just that one stubborn son at home and you think he shouldn't claim superiority?

The CEPS officer on that border is so alert so much such that no illegal items especially narcotics enter our dear country and you still think he has no right to say he is superior?

Don't forget the immigration officer stays all night to make sure no illegal immigrants and terrorists find their way into dear country and as such has all rights to call himself the superior too?

Let's accept the fact that no matter how well you can prepare kenkey, you can't do it better than Afolley's mum.

Appreciate the works of these security personnel and stop the debate of who is superior.

As security personnel, let's compliment one another and stop the war of who is superior because together we work for the better of our dear nation.

Enough respect to all my colleagues in arms.

Tag that Security personnel to put a smile on their faces.

Kwame Takyi Adade

