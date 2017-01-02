IPP New Year 2017 Message:

On behalf of the Independent People's Party (IPP), I would like to wish Ghanaians at home and abroad a 2017 that comes with positive change that contributes to personal and societal advancement.

May the New Year bring with it a commitment to working towards building and growing an inclusive economy that guarantees job creation for the 5.6 million jobless Ghanaians and those who join the ranks of jobseekers following the completion of National Service. In this regard, we call upon Private Sector, Students and Higher Education Institutions with support from Government to work together in order to ensure opportunities for jobs and wealth creation are identified and tapped before leaving the country’s campuses.

The year 2016 was a challenging year for us all making it vital for us all to reflect on it so that we do not repeat the same mistakes while working to find better solutions to our problems as a country. The New Year, 2017, presents us with an opportunity to start afresh by recommitting to economic advancement, the Rule of Law, accountability, transparency and constitutionalism.

May 2017 be the year we begin with the allocation of National Identification Numbers linked to Residential Addresses nationwide. This will help create a credit economy and generate jobs.

May 2017 be the year we start with the project of One District One Factory and building a country that is full of entrepreneurs and millionaires. The past year saw too many instances of joblessness.

In order to build a better country, the people of Ghana deserve the kind of leadership that serve with humility, integrity and with a view that says the people come first and the Constitution is the supreme law of the Republic.

May 2017 be the year we implement the Right to Information act to prevent corruption.

Furthermore, I call upon Ghanaians to celebrate the New Year by abiding by the rules of the road and to celebrate responsibly.

May 2017 bring with it the positive changes that will ensure that we build a better Ghana for all.

Kofi Akpaloo

IPP Chairman/Leader

IPP: Yenko nkoaa

IPP: Someha na Someha