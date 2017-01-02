"Don't demonic chieftaincy institutions "- Nana Sama

A 35-year old teacher of the Adonten Senior High school at Aburi in the Eastern Region,Miss Kate Yaa Adu was last Saturday installed as the Kyidomhemaa of Agona Bobikuma under the stool Name Nana Yaa Sama I .

She has accordingly debunked the notion that the chieftancy institution was Demonic meant for ungodly people in the society.

According to her, it was unfortunate that some people have tagged chieftancy institution as being demonic and that is is only meant for people who practices fetish religion.

" It is sad to note that people who know better and therefore champion Ghanaian cultural practices are those who are demonizing it.

Our cultural heritage should be maintained because that is identify as Ghanaians and for that matter Africans. So there is nothing wrong for people to take up traditional leadership positions.

The chieftancy institution has been our culture long before the white men came to our land to introduce their foreign culture.

As a teacher, this installation has given me the opportunity to spearhead the development of my community.

Being a Chief is not demonic but a leadership position to serve your people and to improve their standard of living"

Addressing a durbar soon after her installation at Agona Bobikuma in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region, Nana Yaa Sama I said her priority was to improve standard of education and to reduce school drop-out associated with teenage pregnancies among girls.

He disclosed that she instituted a Youth Club in the community to educate the youth to sharping their God-Giving talents.

The Kyidomhemaa noted that her club named 'Wisdom Club' offer sex education, s vocational training, health walk adding that such activities engaged the youth in various activities thus taking their mind off anti-social vices.

Nana Yaa Sama I encouraged the youth to pursue education and also called on parents to invest in educating their children.

She hinted of establishing a pre-school in the community to absorb children whose mothers would wish to continue their education after giving birth while in school.

The winner of the the Ghana Most Beautiful Reality Show, Miss Vera Oheneba Safoah popularly known as Esi Abeka Sikafo while addressing the durbar urged the youth to ensure that they attain height in the educational ladder.

" I am here today to tell the youth especially girls to follow my foot steps. I would wish that more of me would emerged from Agona Bobikuma to facilitate it's development. As I was growing up as a young girl in this community, it was my priority to attain height in education.

Knowing very well that education is the key to development "

She therefore called on them to see her as role model and debunk the notion that nothing good could come from Agona Bobikuma and its environment.

Attached is Nana Yaa Sama I riding in palanquin