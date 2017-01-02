Dream With Eyes Open

As the clock strikes twelve

Riddles of life resolve

As exotic dreams stagger midway

Abandoned dreams chooses to flyaway

Dreams woven in the air

Pulls like strands of transplant hair

As monologue on trance mature

Knotty problems procure

Compulsion to engage in natural reward

Erects grave ward

New dreams sparkle in a scerometer

Like a firethorn in a winter

Active experience

Craves for significant audience

As frogs croak

New skills get soaked

Gripping a blissful indulgence

With planning and diligence

As Healthy hogging

Springs unchallenging

As shades of haven analyze

Fears and doubts paralyze

As debts wither

The heart feels lighter

Bonding with families

Add treasures of memories

Reliving childhood

Like Maid Marian in Robinhood

For the ambitious soul

Its time to gauge a goal

Asking critics to ascertain

By dancing in the rain

Overcoming emotional block

By reaching an unbreakable deadlock

Snuggling against a pet

With desires swimming in a jet

Taking solace in a concrete jungle

As winds of change entangle

Written By:

Nana Ama Asantewaa Kwarkoh

026-0542225