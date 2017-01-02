Dream With Eyes Open
As the clock strikes twelve
Riddles of life resolve
As exotic dreams stagger midway
Abandoned dreams chooses to flyaway
Dreams woven in the air
Pulls like strands of transplant hair
As monologue on trance mature
Knotty problems procure
Compulsion to engage in natural reward
Erects grave ward
New dreams sparkle in a scerometer
Like a firethorn in a winter
Active experience
Craves for significant audience
As frogs croak
New skills get soaked
Gripping a blissful indulgence
With planning and diligence
As Healthy hogging
Springs unchallenging
As shades of haven analyze
Fears and doubts paralyze
As debts wither
The heart feels lighter
Bonding with families
Add treasures of memories
Reliving childhood
Like Maid Marian in Robinhood
For the ambitious soul
Its time to gauge a goal
Asking critics to ascertain
By dancing in the rain
Overcoming emotional block
By reaching an unbreakable deadlock
Snuggling against a pet
With desires swimming in a jet
Taking solace in a concrete jungle
As winds of change entangle
Written By:
Nana Ama Asantewaa Kwarkoh
026-0542225