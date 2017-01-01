Mahama cuts sod for construction of 5 new hospitals

President John Mahama has cut sod for the construction of five new ultra-modern district hospitals in Ghana.

The sod-cutting ceremony took place yesterday at Weta in the Ketu North District of the Volta Region.

The sod-cutting signified the start of work on four other projects.

The president told the chiefs and people of Weta that funding has already been secured for the five projects.

"Parliament has already approved the financing for this hospital project and the contractors are now ready to begin work.

"The chiefs and people of Weta and surrounding areas in the Ketu North District can now begin a count down towards an ultra modern medical facility to serve the people in this area," he said.

He added the hospital is one of five new district hospitals being constructed. The other four are being constructed in Somanya, Buipe, Tolon and Sawla Tuna Kalba Districts.

He said Weta was chosen as the site for the sod cutting for all the five projects.

President Mahama expressed his appreciation to the people of the Volta region for supporting his administration and indicated he will return to show his gratitude.

