'We're prepared for inauguration of Akufo-Addo' - Police

The Police Administration says it is ready to maintain high security across the country ahead of Saturday's inauguration of President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Police Director of Operations, Chief Superintendent Dr Benjamin Agordzo, said they would clamp-down on activities of people who want to foment trouble.

"I must say that we are well prepared for any eventualities," he told Joy News Sunday.

With six days to the inauguration of the new President, some security experts have urged effective collaboration among security agencies in the country.

They want the police and military to flush out persons who might jeopardize the safety of the over 6,000 guests expected to attend the ceremony.

Foreign diplomats including Presidents from some African and European countries are expected in the country Friday ahead of Saturday's programme.

Chief Superintendent Dr Agordzo said police officials have been dispatched across the country to maintain "peace, law and order" in the country.

He explained the police administration's security plan drawn for the December 7 general elections factored the inauguration ceremony.

The Motor Traffic Unit of the police service is controlling indecent behaviors of motorists in the course of the festivities, he said, adding they would do more in the coming days.

