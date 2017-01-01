Ignore claim; I didn't reject Mahama's offer - new Auditor-General

Newly-appointed Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo says he did not reject the position when it was offered him by outgoing President John Mahama as claimed by the media.

Addressing journalists at the Flagstaff House after his swearing-in, he said he pleaded with government to communicate the message to officials of the World Bank, where he was working before accepting it.

"I was with the World Bank. It was not good for them to read in [the] news that I have been appointed so I sought permission to go back before I come in and accepted."

Private legal practitioner, Egbert Faibile Jnr., had said on "authority" in a discussion on the Joy FM/MultiTV news analysis programme Newsfile December 24 that Mr Domelevo has rejected the position given him by government.

Private legal practitioner, Egbert Faibile Jnr.

He said the World Bank worker had heard about the controversy last minute appointments by President Mahama have generated in the country, hence his rejection.

But Mr Domelevo said the senior journalist peddled falsehood.

He said he only went back to inform his previous employers about his new appointment.

The new A-G said he saw nothing wrong with the timing of his appointment, rationalising that it would rather help the country.

New A-G, Daniel Domelevo with outgoing President John Mahama

"I would have wished that the country can even adopt this, that, anytime there is an outgoing administration they appoint an Auditor-General so he is not under the influence of the one who appointed him and he owes no allegiance to the one who comes in. So I think we should thank God for this time."

Mr Domelevo said his appointment would not create disaffection between him and the incoming President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Spokesperson of the President-elect transition team, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said they would review appointments made by the outgoing leader as well as contracts awarded.

He accused President Mahama of breaching a gentleman's agreement the outgoing and incoming governments reached during one of their meetings.

But Mr Domelevo said he would work perfectly with the incoming government to purge the nation of corruption.

"I don't think there will be any problems," he said, adding "One of the things about the Auditor-General is his independence. And so if one administration should appoint you for you to work with another administration, it guarantees your independence better."

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | AKABP