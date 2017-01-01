Zongo Development fund will be in my first budget – Akufo-Addo

President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his first budget would have the promised Zongo Development Fund as an item on it.

He says the establishment of the Fund would be the first time government's social policy intervention has been focused on developing residents of Zongo communities.

Interacting with some Zongo Chiefs at his Nima residence Sunday, the President-elect said he has no ill-intention towards Muslims in the country.

"I have no agenda against anybody, Zongo or anybody else in Ghana," he said, adding he wants to drive development in the country through his policies.

"The only agenda I have is how we can bring prosperity to all the people living in this country."

Nana Akufo-Addo promised in the course of his 2016 campaign to set up the Zongo Development Fund to solve the basic infrastructure challenges existing in Zongo communities if voted for.

His political opponents had dismissed the policy describing it as mere dream never meant to be fulfilled. The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) accused him of itemising policies to deceive Ghanaians.

But three weeks after the Electoral Commission (EC) declared him winner of the presidential poll, Nana Akufo-Addo said he is committed to implementing all policies promised including the Zongo Development Fund.

“In the first budget of the Akufo-Addo Presidency, there will be a line item in our budget that has never been there in any budget since independence in 1957 since today – the Zongo development fund.”

He entreated the Muslim leaders to keep him and Vice-President-elect, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in prayers as they prepare to take-over leadership of the country from January 7.

