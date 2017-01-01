Akufo-Addo calls for unity to surmount challenges in 2017

President-elect Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has called for unity of purpose to surmount the difficult challenges that may face the country in the year 2017.

In an exclusive interview with Joy News after worshipping at the Accra Ridge Church, the soon-to-be-sworn president said Ghanaians must be ready to work hard to achieve the common vision set for itself.

"There will be a lot of challenges ahead of us and my prayer is that there will be unity amongst us and the oneness of purpose and we are prepared to build the Ghana of our dreams.

"That is my expectation and I believe the Ghanaian people are ready for that," he reiterated.

The leader was in Church to thank God for how far he has brought him and for seeing him through an election that saw him win an overwhelming mandate.

Nana Akufo-Addo will be sworn in on January 7, 2017 as president with a huge expectation to deliver on his promises.

He had promised jobs for the unemployed youth, a vibrant economy and a corruption free society.

With the country suffocating under a huge debt and a strangling interest rate payment, the economic management team of the incoming administration must do something extraordinary to deliver the country for the economic doldrums.

Nana Akufo-Addo has condemned what he believes are nuisance taxes imposed by the outgoing administration and has promised a reduction in taxes.

He and his vice president elect Dr Mahamudu Bawumia believe the policy will encourage many more Ghanaians, who have been evading the burgeoning taxes to start paying taxes religiously.

Economic watchers are waiting to see what the new administration will announce in its first budget statement in order to respond accordingly.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah