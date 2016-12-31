Major political stories in 2016

Nana Akufo-Addo to ensure election of MMDCEs

Cape Coast, Dec. 28, GNA - The President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said his Government would ensure the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in 2018.

This, he said, was to strengthen the local governance system and offer Ghanaians the opportunity to choose who they preferred to represent their interest as Chief Executive in the Assembly.

President John Dramani Mahama swears in two officials

Accra, Dec 20, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama swore-in two officials with the call on them to exhibit high level integrity, dignity and professionalism by educating Ghanaians on their rights and responsibilities.

The officials are; Joseph Whittall, Commissioner of the Commission of Human rights and Administrative Justice(CHRAJ) and Ms Josephine Nkrumah, Chairperson of the National Commission on Civic Education(NCCE).

EC declares Nana Akufo-Addo as President-elect

Accra, Dec. 9, GNA - Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was declared the winner of the 2016 presidential election.

Mrs Charlotte Osei, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), who announced the results, said Nana Akufo- Addo polled 5, 716,026 votes (53.08 per cent) to cruise to victory.

President John Dramani Mahama, the candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the presidential race, polled 4,713,277 votes representing 44.40 per cent of total valid votes cast.

President Mahama concedes defeat

Accra, Dec. 9, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama conceded defeat in the 2016 Presidential polls.

At exactly 2000 hours, President Mahama placed a call to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to congratulate him on winning the contest.

Electoral Commission pledges credible elections

Accra, Nov. 5, GNA - The Electoral Commission (EC) said it was resolute in doing everything to deliver lawful as well as credible, fair, transparent and inclusive polls on December 7.

Mrs Charlotte Osei, the EC Chairperson, said: "I am confident we will succeed. We have history with us; we have a reputation for delivery in Africa."

Supreme Court

Accra, Nov 7, GNA - The Supreme Court ordered the Electoral Commission (EC) to extend 2016 Presidential Election nomination period to Tuesday November 8 for all disqualified Candidates.

The Supreme Court in unanimous decision also ordered the EC to give all political parties fair hearing to amend or correct mistakes on their nomination forms.

CODEO trains trainers

Accra, Oct. 6, GNA - The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) as part of preparations towards the upcoming December polls, launched a three-day Training of Trainers workshop for its regional coordinators nationwide.

About 7,000 local monitors are expected to be deployed to observe the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections which have been highly predicted to be hotly contested.

Political parties urged to incorporate gaps in anti-corruption

Accra, Aug. 14, GNA - Mrs Linda Ofori-Kwafo, the Executive Director of Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), asked political parties to incorporate the gaps in anti-corruption legislation in their manifestos.

She said this is necessary because manifestos launched during pre-elections become the main development planning tool that is implemented after elections by the party that forms the government.

Chief of Defence Staff, Ghana Armed Forces

Accra, June 28, GNA - Air Marshal Michael Samson-Oje, the Chief of Defence Staff, Ghana Armed Forces asked journalists to be circumspect in their reportage to calm the rising political temperature before, during and after this year's elections.

He said if the media played its role effectively and efficiently devoid of any political inclinations the sustainability of peace would be assured.

NPP disappointed in Brong Ahafo Regional Police Command

Abesim, (B/A), May 4, GNA - The New Patriotic Party (NPP) expressed disappointment in the Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Command, following alleged attacks on its members in the limited voters registration exercise in the region

The leadership of the party in the region, said the Police had shown great bias towards members of the NPP, but cautioned that 'the National Democratic Congress (NDC) should remember that no amount of machinations and intimidations can stop the wind of change'.

Electoral Commission collaborates with unit committees

Takoradi, April 22, GNA - The Electoral Commission (EC) is collaborating with assembly and unit committee members to identify deceased persons within their electoral areas, to enable the Commission to expunge their names from the voters' register.

The assembly members and unit committee members were tasked to support their evidence with burial certificates, funeral invitations and obituary of the deceased persons, but with deceased Muslims, a Muslim cleric could testify.

Former President Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings

Accra, April 26, GNA - Former President Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings, and his compatriot former President Hifikepunye Pohamba of Namibia, jointly expressed the hope that the 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary elections in Ghana would be peaceful.

Former President Rawlings said the vigilance of the people and the determination of the law enforcement agencies to remain neutral would be key to the success of the elections.

Police officers asked to remain non-partisan

Kumasi, March 14, GNA - Police officers asked to remain non-partisan and act firmly within the law to protect the peace as the nation edges towards general elections.

The Director of the National Patrol Department, Police Chief Superintendent Obed Dzikunu, said the expectation was that they would stick to best practices and uphold high standards of professionalism.

NPP inaugurates 2016 election campaign team in Northern Region

Tamale, Feb. 22, GNA - The Northern Regional secretariat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) inaugurated a 2016 elections campaign team with a call on members to work hard to help wrest power from the ruling National Democratic Congress Party and exert good governance to Ghanaians.

Mr Daniel Bugri Naabu, the Regional Chairman of the NPP who is also the Campaign Manager of the 34-member team, said the team was poised towards winning more parliamentary seats and garnering more votes for the Presidential Candidate of the Party.

Minority in Parliament dissatisfied with information

Accra, Feb. 20, GNA - The Minority in Parliament dissatisfied with the information provided by Foreign Affairs Minister Hanna Tetteh on the two Yeminis transferred from the Guantanamo Bay Prison in Cuba to Ghana, at the closed sitting of the House.

A source close to the Minority told the Ghana News Agency after the meeting on Friday that the Government's briefing to Parliament on the matter was not convincing, hence a number of legislators on the Minority side stormed out of the meeting to register their displeasure.

Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister

Sunyani, Jan. 15, GNA - Mr Eric Opoku, Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, said a collective responsibility is required in ensuring peaceful polls in November.

He called on followers of the various political parties to accommodate the views of opponents so that a secured atmosphere needed for peaceful elections could be created.

Mr Mark Woyongo proposes five-year tenure

Bolgatanga, Jan. 4, GNA - Mr Mark Woyongo, the Minister of the Interior, proposed a five-year presidential tenure of office for the country to ensure that the winning party fully executes its development agenda.

Mr Woyongo, also the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Navrongo Central, made the proposal in anw interview with the GNA after his return from Burkina Faso wherein had gone to itness the swearing-in of Mr Roch Marc Christian Kabore, the new president.

GNA