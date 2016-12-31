Politics Congratulation President-elect

Bolgatanga, Dec 31, GNA - The leadership and members of the United Kassena-Nankana East Association have congratulated the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa- Akuffo Addo, for his overwhelming victory in the just ended presidential and parliamentary elections.

The group issued the congratulatory message in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Mr Prosper Akulia, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga on Thursday.

While congratulating the President-elect and wishing him a successful tenure of office, the statement appealed to Nana Akuffo Addo to include the illustrious sons and daughters of the Kassena-Nankana East area in his government.

It mentioned the creation of a separate district, the completion of major roads and the expansion of the Kassena-Nankana East Health Centre into a district hospital as well as irrigation dams for the youth and women to go into irrigation farming as some of their needs.

The statement expressed optimism that with the President elect's good vision and policies, he would help transform the socio-economic status of the country and entreated all Ghanaians to give him and his government the maximum support.

'A country with the population of about 27 million people with a greater per cent being the youth and mostly unemployed and in some cases not having employable skills, the challenge could be great but we know that with God Almighty on your side and the nation united behind you, you will deliver to the nation the needed development,' it said.

GNA

By Samuel Akapule, GNA