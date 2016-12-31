New Year Honours List

1. The Supreme Court of Ghana

Your Lordships,

I sometimes worry whether you do not interpret your job descriptions a little too narrowly.

Take this instance: when you were asked to adjudicate on the most important and URGENT issue ever brought before a Supreme Court in Ghana – namely to say who should run the affairs of the country for a full four

years – it took you eight months to do so.

I have no doubt the case deserved that amount of time. But while you flayed the case sinew by sinew, the country ground to a near-standstill. Meanwhile, your counterparts in Kenya had taken a few weeks to determine a similar case. Their fearlessness was commendable because the Kenya elections had seen great deal of bloodshed, leading to a mass exodus from many areas.

I would have let that go – but, after all, you are privileged to be the only persons in Ghana who are not supervised by any other Ghanaian, except one of your own "brother judges". So when someone as humbly placed as myself sees something about you that's obviously not in the public interest, it would be remiss of him to assume that you will necessarily be corrected regarding the issue. By whom? I humbly ask!

Okay, what is troubling me now, My Lords ask?

I am afraid it is basically the same issue again – the amount of time Your Lordships take to determine matters in which the public is acutely interested.

For instance, in the build-up to the election of 7 December 2016, the Supreme Court was seized with determining whether Alfred Agbesi Woyomey should be subjected to oral interrogation over how he was going to repay the C51 million which the Court itself had previously found was paid to him irregularly by the Government of the day.

Now everyone in Ghana knew the background to the case, especially, the disgraceful manner in which the Attorney-General's Department had handled the matter. That it had come as far as Your Lordships' Court was in fact thanks not to the Attorney-General but a private citizen who happened to have formerly been Attorney-General, when the Woyome matter first arose. The gentleman defied the President of the time over how to handle the issue. And he was sacked for defying the President and doing what his conscience deemed right.

With this background, one would have thought that Your Lordships would take judicial notice of the fact that this was an extra-ordinarily bizarre case in which the public interest was being sought, not by the paid public officials responsible for defending the state, but by a private citizen, and therefore, that any legal manoeuvres embarked upon by the defendant's counsel and the pubic officials [who appeared to be more on his side than that of the state!] should be ruthlessly scrutinised and scuppered.

For, after all, Your Lordships' ultimate brief is to protect the public welfare – against murderers and

wayfarers yes; but also, against "white-collar" criminals, thieves and scammers of all hues and colours.

Had the Supreme Court ignored the pleas for adjournment that marked the demand for the oral interrogation of the said Woyome, quite a few more Ghanaian voters would have been educated about the cantankerous nature of the administration that was asking to be returned to power. In my view, the Court lost a unique chance to fulfil a badly-needed public function, namely, to teach our political parties that if they disregarded the requirement to exercise prudence over public moneys, they would be exposed by all state institutions, including the Supreme Court, and made to pay a heavy price for that act of impunity.

As it is by the time we hear more about Woyome's doings, and, especially, about the behaviour of the state's lawyers, we shall have bolted the stable door after the horses have fled!The judgementb will be almost irrelevant, as far as the wder ussue of safeguarding public funds is concerned.

So, my Lords, for your past narrow approach to the law, I award you The Order Of The Dead Vulture.

2. GHANAIAN GALAMSEY OPERATORS

Gents, in the past I wouldn't have recommended a video on Youtube to you, but I am given to understand that most of you are now equipped with shiny Huawei smart phones that enable you to entertain yourselves whilst taking a rest from your arduous assignations with dangerous holes in the ground.

So I urge you, please, to download and watch a film to be found at this web address:

https://environmentaljusticetv.wordpress.com/2016/12/15/101-east-chinas-african-gold-rush/

I want you to take particular note of the end of the film, where the presenter, who speaks Chinese, remarks that Ghana has to pay a high price for your activities. As you will see, he wonders aloud whether Ghana “has time” to reverse the consequences of the harm you have done to her river-bodies and farmlands.

Do you hear me? A man of Chinese ancestry has come and seen with his own eyes, what you, in collaboration with his fellow Chinese, have done to the land and water-bodies of Ghana. And he was moved to ask whether there was time to save Ghana from the loss of drinking water in future, that will be the inevitable price to be paid for your relentless efforts to bring up gold nuggets from the bottoms of dredged rivers and excavated farmlands.

I've told you what the Chinese man thinks. But what about you? Were you not brought up in households where you were taught to take care of the earthen pots in which your mothers stored drinking water, known as ahina?

Have you ever seen a donkey, horse, cat or dog, urinating in the pail or other container in which water is kept for the animals' use?

Have you not observed how squirrels, ants, birds and other creatures whom we consider dumb and stupid, demonstrate that they have a knowledge of the demands of the future, through the expert manner in which they construct their abodes, and stock their nests with food for unforeseen circumstances?

If you are helping to dry up the river in your town or village, or other people's towns and villages, knowing full well that the ancestors of all of you settled in those areas precisely because there was water there, how do you classify yourself among God's creatures?

Are you really above or below the donkey which you insult every day for being brainless but which has a more respectful attitude to water than you do?

If you win gold from your mine-hole and change it into Cedis and then have to buy sachet water to drink – because you have turned the rich, cool, clear water left to you by Nature, into mud, or green algae-infested mush unfit for man or beast – then please tell me, is that human skin you wear on you covering a real human being made “in the image of God”, or just covering a pack of bones, blood and flesh, that could as well be covering a wart-hog or hyena or jackal?

When you destroy a free-flowing river or stream, and go back home after work to drink untreated water from a borehole (if you are lucky) do you consider that you might be introducing tape-worm or bilharzia, or other horrendous water-borne disease into your body, and that you might not live long enough to enjoy the proceeds of the gold that you have brought from beneath the beds of the rivers you have killed by turning them

upside down with toh-toh-toh machines imported from China?

For your utter stupidity, I award you The Order Of the Nkomena-a- emu-bon-kankaan-kan [minehole filled with disgusting odours].

(To be contd.)