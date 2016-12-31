Ekumfi Development Association wants Akufo-Addo to site first factory in community

The Ekumfi Development Association has urged President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to cite the first factory of his one-factory one-district in the community.

The group said the elders and chiefs of Ekumfi are ready to provide parcels of lands and other logistics required for the start of the project.

This was contained in a statement read by Association's President, Daniel Hammond at a news conference held at Ekumfi Swedru to congratulate the President-elect for his stunning victory in the December 7 presidential poll.

The group also congratulated Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for the constituency, Kingsley Ato Kudjoe.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate has promised during his campaign to spearhead industrialisation by citing a factory in every districts across the country. He did not mention where the project would start from.

But the Association said considering the poverty situation in the community, it would be ideal for the project start from Ekumfi.

"This project when done will go a long way to solve the employment challenge Ekumfi is facing and also boost it Agricultural activities," Mr Hammond said.

Read full statement below:

FULL ADDRESS: EKUMFI DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION (E-DeAS) CONGRATULATES HIS EXCELLENCY PRESIDENT ELECT NANA ADDO DANKWA AKUFFO ADDO AND DR MAHAMOUDU BAWUMIA

Good morning ladies and gentlemen of the media, fellow E-DeAs members, our people of Ekumfi, and all Ghanaians. Our meeting here especially with the press was sanctioned byEkumfi Development Association.The Association has been in existence for the past six (6) years having made enrolls in championing advocacy for the development of Ekumfi. The association remains a non profit community-based organization; and despite diverse political affiliations of members, it remains, by consensus, a non-partisan body, and it shall be so forever.

Our core mandate is to ensure accountability and fairness from leaders governing Ekumfi while we educate the citizenry to play their role. It is thus in the spirit of seeking the collective interest of Ekumfi District that we exist and operate. Our objective is to see the standard of living in Ekumfi improved in s sustainable manner.

Ladies and Gentlemen our meeting today is not the first of it kind because Four years ago we did what we are about doing today when the National Democratic Congress won the 2012 elections and also just last year December it was this same venue that we held our annual meeting which saw adopting a constitution for the association.

Ekumfi can boost of prominent citizens like His Lordship Justice Alhaji Saeed Kweku Gyan of the Court of Appeal of Ghana, who was adjudged the most incorruptible Judge; Nana Ato Arhinful, the CEO of NAATOA Group of Companies; His Excellency Late President John Evans Atta Mills; Hon. K.T Hammond, an astute lawyer and also Member of Parliament for the good people of Adanse Asokwa in the Ashante Region; Mr Amoasi Andoh who is currently working with International Labor Organization (I.L.O ); Professor Francis Kofi Allotey, the great Mathematician, and many others who have made and continue to make immeasurable contributions to national life.

We the young people believe Ekumfi has paid her dues to the development of Ghana and deserves to have a voice to speak for, hence this group. We remember our Great Paramount leader, Late Nana Akyen of blessed memory, who worked hand-in-hand with our first President,Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah,and also say ayekoo to the many Ekumfi citizens working so hard to promote Ghana?s development.

Ladies and gentlemen, the primary goal of this briefing is simple and very short. Not long ago Ghana went to the polls to elect members of parliament and a new leadership for the country. After a marathon of campaign promises and lobbying Ghana came out strong and united.

The members of Ekumfi Development Association and the entire citizenry of Ekumfi would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and vice-elect, Dr. Mahamoudu Bawumia, for a victory well worked for. Special word of congratulations to Member of Parliament-Elect of Ekumfi Constituency, Hon. Francis Kingsley Ato Cudjoe.

Ladies and gentlemen, it will interest you to know that since 1992 this is the first time the parliamentary seat of Ekumfi has been won by the New Patriotic Party and on this note we also congratulate the NPP for their hard work and also to NDC, PPP, NDP and CPP party in Ekumfi for their peaceful co-existence. We hope they prioritize the interests of our people above those of the party and individuals. We also thank the people of Ekumfi for the peaceful manner they conducted themselves during the 7th December elections.

Ladies and Gentlemen, the second on our agenda today is to express our profound gratitude to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo for choosing Ekumfi District to be the starting point of his One-District-One-Factory Project. We consider this as a good sign of a lasting friendship between the good people of Ekumfi and His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and his government.This project when done will go a long way to solve the employment challenge Ekumfi is facing and also boost it Agricultural activities. We believe His Excellency Nana Akuffo Addo and we know he wont let us down.

We commend His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo for the respect he paid to the memory of our late President John Evans Atta Mills when he visited Ekumfi Otuam. History has declared how the two co-existed during their school days as classmates and football playmates and on that we pray His Excellency Nana Akuffo Addo be the father Ekumfi has lost.

It is our fervent prayer that the new government, led by His Excellency Nana Akuffo Addo, will keep Ekumfi in memory all the time and help us to rise and shine. The many unskilled youth, the aged and the middle aged will all be looking forward to supporting development in Ekumfi.

May God bless His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, Dr. Mahamoudu Bawumia, MP Francis Kingsley Ato Cudjoe and their families

We say Happy New Year and prosperous administration.

Long live Ghana. Long live Ekumfi. God bless our land . Thank you

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | David Andoh