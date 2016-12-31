Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Headlines | 31 December 2016 20:32 CET

Dr. Afriyie Akoto likely to be next Agric Minister – Nana Addo

By CitiFMonline

The Minority Spokesperson for agriculture who doubles as outgoing Member of Parliament for Kwadaso constituency, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto is likely to be the next the Minister of Agriculture pending parliamentary approval.

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo has hinted of the appointment during an address to Zongo Chiefs at his residence

“The Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, Dr. Afriyie Akoto is our spokesperson on agriculture and if the Parliament will pass it, he is likely to be the Minister of Agriculture,” were Nana Akufo-Addo’s words.

Nana Addo’s ministers, what we know so far

The only minister that Nana Akufo-Addo has outright confirmed for his incoming administration is Alan Kyeremanten as the Minister of Trade and Industry.

Alan Kyerematen (left) and Nana Akufo-Addo (right)
Multiple sources within the NPP have also disclosed to Citi News that co-founder of Databank, Ken Ofori-Atta; Member of Parliament for Bimbilla, Dominic Nitiwul and a former deputy Attorney General, Ambrose Dery will also be ministers.

Mr. Ofori-Atta has been pegged as the Finance Minister whilst Dominic Nitiwul and Ambrose Dery will head the Defense and Interior ministries respectively.


By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Headlines

He who knows not, and knows that he knows not is a student, teach Him
By: Old Asian Proverb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img