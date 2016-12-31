Dr. Afriyie Akoto likely to be next Agric Minister – Nana Addo

The Minority Spokesperson for agriculture who doubles as outgoing Member of Parliament for Kwadaso constituency, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto is likely to be the next the Minister of Agriculture pending parliamentary approval.

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo has hinted of the appointment during an address to Zongo Chiefs at his residence

“The Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, Dr. Afriyie Akoto is our spokesperson on agriculture and if the Parliament will pass it, he is likely to be the Minister of Agriculture,” were Nana Akufo-Addo’s words.

Nana Addo’s ministers, what we know so far

The only minister that Nana Akufo-Addo has outright confirmed for his incoming administration is Alan Kyeremanten as the Minister of Trade and Industry.

Alan Kyerematen (left) and Nana Akufo-Addo (right)

Multiple sources within the NPP have also disclosed to Citi News that co-founder of Databank, Ken Ofori-Atta; Member of Parliament for Bimbilla, Dominic Nitiwul and a former deputy Attorney General, Ambrose Dery will also be ministers.

Mr. Ofori-Atta has been pegged as the Finance Minister whilst Dominic Nitiwul and Ambrose Dery will head the Defense and Interior ministries respectively.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana