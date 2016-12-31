Major crime stories during the year under review (2016)

Accra, Jan. 25, GNA - Trial of Eugene Ashe aka Wisa, a musician who allegedly exposed his penis while performing at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), began at an Accra Circuit Court on Monday.

The court has ordered the Police to make available an electrical gadget that will show the alleged video tape containing the performance of Wisa on the day of the incident.

British murder suspect to stand trial in UK

Accra, Jan. 27, GNA - Arthur Sampson-Kent, a British national accused of killing his girlfriend and two children, is to be extradited to the United Kingdom to stand trial for murder.

A High Court in Accra which gave the green light on Tuesday ordered the Attorney General to compile the relevant documents to facilitate his extradition.

Court orders arrest of Wisa

Accra, Feb. 5, GNA - A circuit court in Accra has ordered the arrest of Eugene Ashe, aka Wisa, a hip life artiste for failing to appear before it.

Wisa is being held for allegedly exposing his penis while performing at the Accra International Conference Centre on December 24, last year.

Court hears recordings on alleged extortion from Gyan

Accra Feb. 9, GNA - Four audio recordings depicting how Sarah Kwablah and three others were planning how to extort money from the Black Star Captain Asamoah Gyan over alleged an sex tape has been played in court.

The audio tapes were played when Mr Samuel Anim Addo, Captain Gyan's Manager was cross-examined at an Accra Circuit Court.

Afoko goes to High Court over murder charges

Accra, Feb. 23, GNA - Gregory Afoko, the suspect who is being held over the death of Mr Adams Mahama, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Upper East Region Chairman, is to stand trial at the High Court in Accra.

The trial is expected to commence in a month's time.

Supreme Court gives AG, NMC 14 days ultimatum

Accra, March 2, GNA - The Supreme Court has ordered the Attorney General (AG) and National Media Commission (NMC) to, within 14 days, file their statement of cases in a matter requiring media owners to seek content approval from the Commission before publication.

The AG had gone to court with a motion on notice praying for extension to file their statement of case.

Supreme Court dismisses interim injunction against EC

Accra, March 3, GNA - An interim injunction seeking to restrain the Electoral Commission (EC) from going ahead with the limited registration exercise and the pending Abuakwa North Constituency by-election has been dismissed by the Supreme Court.

The court, presided over by the Chief Justice, Mrs Georgina Theodora Wood, however, said reasons for the dismissal would be incorporated into the final determination of the substantive suit.

Two Koala robbers appear before Circuit Court

Accra, March 14, GNA - Two out of the five of the Koala Shopping Centre robbers who were on admission at a hospital have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Stanley Obaliko and Okoe Quarcoe who sustained injuries during the robbery incident have been on admission since January 9, this year.

Chief of Banka re-trial begins on April 19

Accra, Mar. 19, GNA - An Accra High Court will on April 19 begin the re-trial of Nana Osabarima Twiampomah III, Chief of Banka, who allegedly misappropriated 150,000 dollars belonging to his subjects.

The accused person is the chief of Banka, a farming community in the Asante Akyim District in of the Ashanti Region.

Afoko appears before High Court

Accra, March 23, GNA - Gregory Afoko, the suspect being held over the death of Mr Adams Mahama, the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s Former Upper East Region Chairman, has appeared before an Accra High Court.

The case was, however, adjourned to April 5 because the trial judge, Mr Justice L.L Mensah, was held up at the Court of Appeal.

Supreme Court rejects injunction against EC

Accra, April 6, GNA - The Supreme Court, for the second time, struck out an Interim injunction seeking to stop the Electoral Commission's Limited Registration Exercise slated on April 28.

This was after the New Patriotic Party's Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser, Kwame Baffoe, withdrew the motion when the court sat over the case on Wednesday.

Wisa's case adjourned to April 27

Accra, April 9, GNA - The case involving Eugene Ashe, aka Wisa, a hip life artiste who is alleged to have displayed his penis on stage, has been adjourned to April 27.

Prosecution had prayed the court to oblige them a short adjournment to enable them to prepare their next witness.

Supreme Court restrains Media Commission over Law

Accra April 21, GNA - The Supreme Court on Thursday restrained the National Media Commission (NMC) from implementing the new law requiring media owners to seek content approval from the Commission before publication.

Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), had gone to Court over the new regulations praying the court to strike out the new law.

Mini Trial in Koala Robbery Case

Accra, May 3, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court hearing the Koala Robbery case is to conduct a mini trial to ascertain whether or not two of the accused persons statements were taken under duress.

This comes in the wake of defence counsel's objection to tendering of the statements of Michael Edor Ahiataku and Frederick Sedro Kwame saying they were brutalized by the police.

EC ordered to Clean Voters Register

Accra May 5, GNA - The Supreme Court has ordered the Electoral Commission (EC) to clean the current voters register in compliance with the 1992 constitution as well as other applicable laws.

Consequently, all persons who registered and participated in the 2012 polls with the National Health Insurance (NHIS) cards would have their names deleted in the current register.

UG sued for withholding salaries of Director

Accra May 9, GNA - The University of Ghana has been sued for re-assigning and withholding the salaries of its Deputy Director of Physical Development and Municipal Services Directorate for over 19 months.

Daniel Otabo Ahene-Amanquanor contended his transfer to the College of Health Sciences in Korle-Bu was a form of demotion by the university.

Second MP murder suspect appears before Court

Accra, May 10, GNA - Vincent Bosse, a phone repairer, has appeared before an Accra District Court for allegedly assisting Daniel Asiedu, the alleged killer of Mr Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, in committing the crime.

Bosse, aka Junior Agogo, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder; his plea was not taken.

"Wisa is ill" - Defence Counsel tells court

Accra, May 13, GNA - Eugene Ashe, aka Wisa, a hiplife artiste who is being tried for allegedly displaying his penis on stage, has taken ill.

Defence Counsel Jerry Avernogbor told an Accra Circuit Court that the accused mother informed him this morning that Wisa had been vomiting since last night and, as such, was unable to attend court.

Koala Robbery - Mini Trial ruling on May 23

Accra, May 16, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court hearing the Koala Robbery case will on May 23, rule on a mini trial conducted to ascertain whether or not statements of two of the accused were taken under duress.

This comes in the wake of defence counsel's objection to tendering of the statements of Michael Edor Ahiataku and Frederick Sedro Kwame saying they were brutalized by the police to obtain the statement.

MP's murder, facts don't tally - Lawyer

Accra, May 18, GNA - A legal practitioner has told the Police that the facts in the J.B Danquah Adu's Murder trial did not connect Vincent Bosso, the second suspect.

According to Mr Augustine s Obuor, the fact of the prosecution was also incompetent as such he did not see the role Bosso, aka Junior Agogo, played in the murder.

MP's murder suspect steals GHÈ¼20.00

Accra, May 18, GNA - Vincent Bosso, the second accused person in the case of the murdered former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, on Wednesday produced in court GHÈ¼20.00 note he allegedly stole at a police cells in the morning.

Police officers contended the GHÈ¼20.00 went missing at the counter after the second accused and his accomplice Daniel Asiedu were being escorted to the Accra Central Magistrate Court.

High Court erred in Dr Zenator's case - Supreme Court rules

Accra, May 19, GNA - The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that an Accra High Court erred in law when it went ahead to interpret Article 94 (1) (a) in the case involving Dr Zenator Agyeman Rawlings and Nii Armah Ashietey, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle.

The Supreme Court, therefore, ruled that the High Court stay proceedings before it but granted the order of certiorari quashing the decision of the High Court which sought to interpret Article 94 (1) (a) of the 1992 Constitution.

Bukom Banku turns up in court

Accra, Sept. 6, GNA - Braimah Kamoko, aka Bukom Banku, a boxer and a musician who is being held on the charges of assault and causing unlawful damage, has appeared in court.

Bukom Banku is alleged to have demanded a kiss from a hairdresser in her shop but she declined.

State Attorneys to embark on strike

Accra, Oct. 11, GNA - The Association of State Attorneys have served a seven-day notice to embark on a nationwide strike if government fails to improve on their conditions of service.

'It's hereby given that effective Monday, October 10, 2016, members of the Association of State Attorneys are giving notice of our intention to resort to legal strike within seven days, if the commission and the respondents do not take steps to enforce the 28th September 2015 NLC 's Compulsory Arbitration Award and other condition of services for the state Attorney.'

PPP drags EC to Court

Accra Oct. 15, GNA - The Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) has filed a writ seeking an order of the court to restrain Mrs Charlotte Osei, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, from proceeding with the balloting for the position of Presidential Candidates for the December 7 polls.

Supreme Court Judge condemns attacks on judges

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - A Justice of the Supreme Court has condemned erroneous and intimidating attacks meted out to judges and their families over the years after adjudicating cases.

According to him the attacks which sometimes border on criminality has come from both the opposition and sitting government agents under both civilian and military regimes.

Court to rule on PPP's case on October 28

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - An Accra High Court will, on Friday October 28, rule on the case by the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) challenging the disqualification of its presidential candidate by the Electoral Commission for contesting this year's presidential election.

The PPP had gone to court to challenge the EC's decision to disqualify its flag bearer Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, from contesting the presidential elections.

Court quashes PPP's presidential candidate's disqualification

Accra, Oct. 28, GNA - An Accra High Court on Friday overturned the decision of the Electoral Commission (EC) to disqualify Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) flag bearer, from contesting the December presidential polls.

The court ruled that the denial of Dr Nduom by the EC was fatal and incurably bad and ordered the EC to allow him to make amends and alterations on his nomination form and same accepted by the Commission.

PNC goes to court over disqualification of flag bearer

Accra, Nov. 2, GNA - The People's National Convention (PNC) has finally appeared before an Accra High Court to challenge the Electoral Commission (EC) for disqualifying its flag bearer, Dr Edward Mahama, from contesting the December 7 polls.

At the court on Monday, the trial judge, Mrs Justice Afua Aryene Novisi, tasked representatives of the EC and the PNC to file their statements of cases, supporting affidavits and other relevant documents by Friday, November 4.

Alleged MP Killers docket sent to AG

Accra, Nov. 2, GNA - The Police have told a District Court hearing the matter of the two suspects in the murder of J. B Danquah, MP for Abuakwa North, that the docket has been sent to the Attorney General (AG) for advice.

According to Superintendent Francis Baah, who is prosecuting, the AG was yet to formally charge the accused persons.

GNA

Trial of Wisa begins