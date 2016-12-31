APF organises party for children with disability

Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
By GNA

Accra, Dec. 31, GNA - Always Praising the Father Ministries (APF), in collaboration with the Covenant Family Community Church, has organised a party for children with disability and their families as a way of showing them affection in this season of love.

APF is a non-profit faith based organisation with the sole objective of facilitating the provision of rehabilitation services to the destitute and persons with disability and their families.

The organisation engages in issuing and maintenance of mobility equipments and training of persons interested in reaching out to persons with disability within the sub-region and beyond.

Pastor Joel Andam Quansah, the event co-ordinator, said it was always a joy to put smiles on the faces of the children and their families and that was enough motivation to keep supporting such families.

'Our communities hold superstitious beliefs about children with disabilities, some even kill them because they are believed to be cursed children but we love them because they are a blessing from God and are very special,' he said.

'We encourage parents and families of such children to have faith in God and love their children because they are gifts from God,' he added.

GNA

By Angela Ayimbire, GNA

