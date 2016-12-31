Suncity Radio To Organise Special New Year Medical Out - Reach At Chiraa

Suncity Radio in collaboration with a team of doctors, headed by Prof. Stephen Tabiri and the Sunyani West Health Directorate, Chiraa Traditional Council, will be organizing a special medical outreach at Chiraa on Sunday, 1st January, 2017.

The program, which aims to provide free screening and vaccination of Hepatitis B and other general consultations, is part of Suncity’s unflinching commitment to provide medical relief to the people within the Brong Ahafo region and beyond.

Explaining the rationale for the program, the Managing Director of Suncity radio, Mr. Ransford Antwi, stated that the medical outreach, which has been a regular event within the region by the station in recent months, aims at giving back to society.

According to him, as a socially responsible radio station, Suncity radio will continue to undertake projects and programs which will provide relief and improve the wellbeing of the people within the Brong Ahafo region. He further stated that basic health care, which he believes must be a right to every Ghanaian, is sometimes elusive to a great number of people as a result of various challenges, including poverty. Such regular periodic medical outreach programs will go a long way to provide the much needed medical relief to the people, he added.

As part of Suncity Radio’s New Year program, Ghana’s Music Maestro, Kojo Antwi, will, as part of his musical concert in Sunyani, visit the Chiraa Health Centre to support the project.

Mr. Antwi also expressed his gratitude to Professor Stephen Tabiri for his selflessness and passion towards service to the people in the region.

The full program outline is as stated below:

DATE: SUNDAY, 10TH JANUARY, 2017

TIME: 8AM-5PM

CASES- HEPATITIS B SCREENING AND VACCINATION/GENERAL CONSULTATIONS .