I’ve not dismissed any worker on political grounds- Dr. Ndoum

Head of Groupe Nduom(GN) and founder of the Progressive People’s Party(PPP), Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom has refuted allegations that he has dismissed some of his workers for not supporting his presidential ambitions in the just ended December 7 elections.

According to him, a corporation such as Groupe Nduom, which has many companies under it, faces challenges and reforms that may cause shifts and dismissal.

He pointed out for example that, the groupe undertakes periodic assessments at the end of every year to know the capabilities of all workers for reforms.

“If you take me as an individual I do business in many different countries and no where have I gone to look for somebody to come and work for me and my first question to that person is which political party are you affiliated to, never, never. I always want to get the best person, and thankfully we have some of the best people working for us at Groupe Ndoum,” he said.

“From time to time what happens is we shift course. We change our strategy, from time to time, some people also, they do the wrong things, some even steal and as we go along we keep track of who is doing what, who is not doing what they are supposed to do and then when we get to the end of the year, we do an assessment and we decide that we will do less of this one, more of that one,” he added.

He stated that, like every serious organization, individual commitment to hard work is the reason why workers are given targets to examine their contribution to the companies sustainability.

He maintained that the groupe employs such methodology to assess the weaknesses and strengths of all members to allow some move to better positons.

“We look at the people we have , if you look at some the managers who might be in this room they are going through a comprehensive assessment of all the people work for us, all over the world. They are going through it. What I tell my managers is that at the end of the year, we give you a target, if you meet your target you've only earned your pay if you miss your target you owe us money, if you exceed your target then you can come and sit down and say you need more money,” he stressed.

He stated that such exercises allow the groupe to know the workers who must receive pay rise and those that need encourage, while those who are not interested are fired.

“In 2017, people will not get a pay increase, will that be they are not members of the PPP, absolutely not. There are some people who we have fired because they stole. There are some who have been doing some things even while we were campaigning or during the course of the year and the MD let go, have they been let go because they are NDC or NPP or CPP people, absolutely not”.

He argued that it will be absurd for any worker to say that he or she has engaged in politics at the work place to the extent that it will reach his attention.

By: Lawrence Segebfia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana