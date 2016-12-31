Congratulations To The Following Groups, Social Media Campaigners & Writers In The Volta Region

We the entire membership of Executive Youth Forum- Volta would like to congratulate the following persons, groups,writers and social media campaigners for the marvelous work done in the Volta region towards NPP's victory.

Though the Volta region region is a no go area for the NPP, they took the risk upon themselves to educate, exposed and gave hope to the youth in the Volta region to vote for change. They made them believe everyone campaign message from the Npp is doable.

1. Innocent Supremo Tetteh-Volta Youth for Development (VYD)

2. Allan Doegah- Agenda for Change (AFC)

3. Quarshie Egyer Joseph- Volta Youth for Development (VYD)

4. Wisdom Klutse Christo- Agenda for Change (AFC)

5. Madam Kiki- CYVON

6.Robert Ajase-Disappointed NDC members crossing Over to NPP

7. Queen Enam Wovenu- Loyal Ladies

8. Suleman Zain- Agenda for Change (AFC)

9. Teachers for Change - Volta Chapter

10. Northern Volta for Change

11. Prosper Fofo Ndekor- Volta youth for Development (VYD)

12. Nana Kojo Akwaa- Volta Youth for Development (VYD)

13. Volta for Change

14. Volta Corporate Group

15. Godwin Kwami Nanedo-Volta Youth for Development (VYD)

We thank you very much for the wonderful work done, May the good Lord shower his blessings upon you all. Merry Christmas and Prosperous Happy New Year.

.........Signed............

Volta Youth Alliance

Executive Youth Forum -Volta

William Forson Arhin (writer)

0505182135