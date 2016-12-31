"Ghana Would Be Better Under Nana Addo" - Says Prophetess Esther Aboagye

An Evangelist prophetess Esther Aboagye has predicted that Ghana's economy would improve significantly under President elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

She has therefore called for prayers for him and his would-be ministers to enable them deliver.

In an interview with newsmen at Agona Mensakrom in the Agona East District of the Central Region, she noted that God had ordained Nana Addo to lead the country into the promised land.

According to her, Ghanaians voted massively for Nana Addo and the NPP because they had kept faith in Him and were God-fearing thus winning the December 7 general elections with that huge margin.

" In the wake of the December elections, God revealed to me that Nana Addo and the NPP was going to win the elections because He had heard the cry of Ghanaians.

Started saying this whenever I go on air telling the people and why they should listen to the voice of the Lord of Host"

Prophetess Esther Aboagye appealed to President Elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and the NPP to be constantly be in touch with God for divine directions to govern the country.

To President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC, the Evangelist cautioned them against re-organizining the party for any future elections for now but should use such resources to support the National Sanitation Day clean up exercise because that was the areas they performed better while they in government.

Prophetess Esther Aboagye also took a swap on religious leaders who she said were using juju powers deceiving people that the miracles they were performing were from God.

She noted that such so-called men of God through their activities had brought curse and untold hardships to members of their churches and cautioned them to desist from such acts before God's wrath comes upon them and their generations to come.