NPP’s transition team can forfeit allowance – Hanna Tetteh

The President-elect’s representatives on the Transition team is entitled to forfeit allowances and other benefits which accompany their work, government’s Spokesperson on the team, Hanna Tetteh has said.

The President-elect’s team said the gesture formed part of measures to save what they call an ailing economy from further tumbling.

The working committees and the nine members from the side of the president-elect are reported to have declined sitting allowances , lunch and other beverages, according to their spokesperson, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Ms. Tetteh, however said so far, no sitting allowances have been paid to any member of the Transition team adding that, since the handing over notes were made available, no meeting of the full membership of the transition team has been held.

In a Facebook post, Ms. Tetteh indicated that “since the handing over notes were made available by the Government side of the Transition team, no meeting of the full membership of the transition team has been held. Sub-committees have been at work holding meetings, and the incoming administration side of the transition team has been working from the Accra International Conference Centre.”

She added that “no sitting allowances have been paid to any member of the transition team (both for the current and incoming administration). From the beginning of the Transition process provision for snacks & lunch were made by the Office of the President and were available only for members of the transition team working from the Accra International Conference Centre.”

“If the incoming administration has taken the position that they do not want to have such provision made any longer that is entirely their prerogative. We will continue to work for a smooth transition of political power from one administration to the next,” Ms Tetteh added.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana