Northern SHSs risk temporary closure

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), is likely to postpone the reopening of second cycle institutions in the Northern Region because food suppliers have finally withdrawn their services.

This is largely due to government's failure to defray the accumulated feeding grants debt covering three academic terms.

Students of second cycle institutions in the Northern Region have been scheduled to resume their course work on January 5, 2017 following the Christmas break.

But their fate is hanging in the balance because the leadership of CHASS is threatening to temporarily shut down the schools.

They say they can no longer take care of the students' well-being, hence the threat.

A frustrated Bursar of one of the schools in the Tamale Metropolis on condition of anonymity, said the students are being fed on credit as school management is avoiding creditors.

The unresolved feeding grants issue has always distorted the academic calendar of second cycle institutions in the three regions of the north, where the falling standard of education is high.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana