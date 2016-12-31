Mahama opens new headquarters for Academy of Arts and Sciences [Photos]

President John Dramani Mahama on Friday inaugurated the new headquarters of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences.

The project, which was funded by GetFund, consists of an auditorium, a secretariat with conference rooms, and a library.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the President said the decision to assist the academy is because of the important role it plays in expanding the frontiers of knowledge, including its impact on national development.

Speaking at the inauguration, President Mahama acknowledged the role of the academy in harnessing knowledge in the sciences and arts in fueling national development.

“The decision by government to support the academy was borne out of the government's appreciation of the academy's work and the important role it plays expanding the frontiers of knowledge and learning and its impact on national development,” he said.

President Mahama added that, “the arts and sciences must work together for social coercion and national transformation, and I am happy that members of the Academy have been key providers of expert knowledge and skills in all these endeavors.”

By: Anas Seidu/citifmonline.com/Ghana