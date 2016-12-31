Flights fully resume at Kotoka International Airport

Accra, Dec 30, GNA - Flights at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) have resumed full operations after a brief halt, following adverse weather conditions.

Following a drop in visibility levels to 500 meters, some domestic and international flights were not able to operate at the KIA last Tuesday, while in-coming flights were directed to near-by aerodromes.

Mr. Michael Padi, a Senior Meteorologist at the Meteorological Services Agency, KIA, told the Ghana News Agency, in an interview, that atmospheric visibility levels had improved to 1,000 meters since then, making it possible for flight operations to resume.

He said flight operations begun on Wednesday, December 28, when atmospheric visibility became good enough to ensure safety in air-craft operations.

Normal atmospheric visibility levels in the entire country have decreased, as a result of the Harmattan season, which is characterised by atmospheric haze.

This haze typically increases at dawn and night, creating misty and foggy conditions, and making it a lot more difficult to see.

Normal atmospheric visibility levels read from 10,000 meters and above.

GNA