MTN Foundation fetes more than 1000 children

Accra, Dec. 30, GNA - MTN Ghana Foundation, in partnership with FreeLunchGH, has treated about 1,000 children from Korle Gonno and the Anoff MA Community School, near Nsawam, to a feast of meals and drinks.

MTN supported FreeLunchGH to organise the event for children.

Mr Robert Kuzoe, the Executive Secretary of the MTN Ghana Foundation, said the occasion had created an opportunity to reach out to children in an informal manner and to celebrate 'this season of love and sharing.'

He said, 'Children are the future of Ghana and we always have to make room for them in our end of year activities.'

He said the event was the second of its kind. In 2015, MTN worked with FreeLunchGH to entertain and feed children from two communities.

Since the inception of the MTN Foundation in 2007, Christmas parties have been held annually for children in selected communities in Ghana.

This year 200 babies in 11 hospitals across the country were offered gifts on December 26, bringing the total number of hampers given out to 1000 in five years.

The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and implement MTN's Corporate Social Investments. MTN Ghana Foundation has three areas of focus -Health, Education and Economic Empowerment.

The Foundation, by the end of last year, had undertaken 135 major projects across the country.

The notable health projects include: the construction of a Neonatal Care Center for Tamale Teaching Hospital, refurbishment of the second floor Maternity Block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, construction of a maternity block for Ejisu Government Hospital, and construction of an Emergency Center for Atua Government Hospital.

Educational projects also undertaken by the Foundation include: construction of a boys dormitory for Akropong School for the blind, construction of a six-unit classroom block for Kodjonya Millennium School, establishment of 10 MTN ICT Learning Centers in each of Ghana's 10 regions and the institution of an Innovation Hub at KNUST to promote Telecoms Engineering and Research.

The Foundation has contributed in expanding the economic sector with projects, including the construction of shea butter processing centers, provision of seed capital and skill training for Women of Tizaa Dini Association of Yendi and the Sung Suma Women Association of Wa.

