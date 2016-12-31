President bids Yilo Krobo farewell

Somanya (E/R), Dec. 30, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama has cut the sod for the construction of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development at Somanya, in the Eastern Region.

The President also announced that next week, he would be cutting the sod for the construction of five modern hospitals in the country in the Volta Region, one of which would be constructed in Somanya.

President Mahama said the 45 million Pounds Sterling for the construction of the university had been secured.

He said Parliament had approved the contract for the construction of a modern university, which would offer degree programmes in environmental studies, climate change, urban development and sustainable agriculture.

He said the main campus of the University would be in Somanya and would have a second campus in Donkorkrom in Afram Plains North.

The President explained that, the initial plan of government was to provide the Eastern Region with a public university but with the conversion of the former Koforidua Polytechnic into a technical university, the region now has two public tertiary institutions.

President Mahama thanked all those who worked tirelessly to ensure the fruition of the project and appealed to the people of Yilo Krobo and its environs to support the construction of the project, which would provide employment for them.

The President also thanked the chiefs and people of Yilo Krobo for donating 312 acres of land for the construction of the university.

He noted that all the necessary arrangement had been completed for the University of Development and would consist of three autonomous institutions.

Mrs Mavis Ama Frimpong Gati, the Regional Minister assured the outgoing President that the chiefs and people would remember him for the development projects that his government had provided.

The Acting Konor of Yilo Krobo Traditional Council, Nene Odorkor Tume I, thanked the President for honouring his promise to provide the Eastern Region with a public university and assured him that the youth of the region would take full advantage of the opportunity offered by the project.

GNA

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA