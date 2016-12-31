Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Social News | 31 December 2016 01:51 CET

'2017 is full of blessings'- Bishop Fianu

By GNA

Ho, Dec. 30, GNA - The Most Reverend Emmanuel Kofi Fianu, Catholic Bishop of Ho has described 2017 as loaded with blessings and calls for unity among the citizenry to enjoy the best of the year.

'2017 is full of blessings so we must all work together for the good of our motherland,' he stated in a New Year message through the Ghana News Agency.

He said unity of purpose was crucial for the rapid socio-economic development of the country and charged stakeholders to place the country first in their endeavours.

'The lack of unity breeds rivalry and division and this can degenerate into open conflict and destruction and we don't want this to take us back,' Bishop Fianu stated.

He said though the country had shown the world that it was peace-loving, it was important that the citizenry worked together to support the new government to improve the living standards of Ghanaians.

GNA

