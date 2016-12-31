NPP Council of Elders congratulate Akufo-Addo

Tamale, Dec. 30, GNA - The Northern Region Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has congratulated the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for winning the 2016 elections.

The elders also commended the Regional Executives of the NPP for working harder to win more votes and parliamentary seats in the Region and advised them not to use the overwhelming victory to relax on their responsibilities of helping in governing the nation.

Alhaji Mumuni Musah, Chairman of the Regional Council Elders who gave the congratulatory message during a press conference in Tamale on Friday also appealed to all parliamentary candidates who lost not to sit on the fence but rather contribute their quota in working to make the Party more attractive.

He expressed the hope that a Nana Akufo-Addo led government would bring socio-economic transformation to Ghanaians, saying: 'We are very confident that the implementation of the 'One Village one Dam' and the 'One District, One Factory' policies would create jobs and improve the living standards of Ghanaians.'

He said the intention of the NPP government to restructure the Savanna Accelerated Development Authority to the Northern Development Authority would go a long way to improve the economy of the north.

'The restoration of the teachers and nurses trainee allowances, the restructuring of the non-Formal Education sector and allowances for Arabic instructors are a demonstration of Nana Addo's commitment to accelerate the socio-economic development of Northern Ghana', he emphasised.

Alhaji Musah appealed to the youth in the Region to continue to exercise maximum restraint and help sustain the prevailing peace to enable the new government to implement its policies for the benefit of Ghanaians.

He advised Nana Akufo- Addo to commit himself to making corruption in the country a disincentive saying: 'The President-elect should fight corruption and eliminate it in the Ghanaian society.

'All government officials both in the outgoing and incoming administrations must be made to face the law if they are found to be corrupt,' he said. GNA