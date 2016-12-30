Toronto Ga-Adangbe Awards 26 Ghanaians

The Ga-Adangbe Association of Toronto-Canada [GAAT] has awarded 26 Ghanaians for their meritorious services to individuals, associations and communities.

Out of the 26 recipients, 21 of them were women of dignity followed by five distinguished men who all received prestigious awards for their dedicated services.

Honouring women for their dedicated services to individuals, associations and communities often times don’t receive major attention as their contributions go unnoticed.

But Ga-Adangbe Association of Toronto over the weekend turn the tide by awarding these 26 distinguished men and dignified women with only seven of them as outstanding members leaving 19 as non association members.

The presentation of awards at Elite Banquet Hall according to the president of the association Mrs. Christiana Nuamah, was to encourage others to emulate the award winners example of offering dedicated service to mankind and society.

December 10, 2016 was earmarked on the calendar in Toronto as the day for Ga-Adangbe Dinner night. It was for all to eat, drink and make merry to celebrate the association’s achievement over the years.

To the surprise of many attendants came in the award segment where women mostly non-association members received awards for their meritorious service offered over the years.

It came to most of the recipients as surprises since they were not aware that their dedicated services were noted by the association and intern awarded them for that.

Most of the recipients thought they were just going to dine and make merry only for their joy to be made full by receiving such prestigious awards.

As they moved from their seats to the podium to receive their awards, they were greeted with a big applause, big shouts and hug to congratulate them for their selfless services to individuals, associations and communities.

In a brief speech, Mr. John Ahoni, a leading member of the association made a special appeal to Ghanaians in the diaspora to help one another to achieve success in life in return for God’s abundance blessings.

The award winners expressed their profound gratitude to the association and pledged to do more in the coming years to better lives to make their communities more safer place to live.