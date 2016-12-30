'Imposition of leaders on us in Parliament will be dictatorial' – NDC MP

A legislator with the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) says imposition of leaders on the soon-to-be minority in Parliament would be fatal for the party.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta constituency in the Volta Region, Richard Quarshiga wants NDC functionaries to live by the ethics of democracy which place priority on consultation in the selection of leaders.

“We call it democracy and it must be so at all levels,” he told Joy News’ Parliamentary Correspondent, Elton Brobbey in an exclusive interview Friday.

Lobbying for the various leadership roles in the seventh Parliament has peaked with a week to the dissolution of the sixth Parliament at midnight of January 6.

Information gathered by Joy News revealed Employment Minister, Haruna Iddrisu has been tipped for the Minority leader position in the seventh Parliament.

Current Majority leader, Alban Bagbin who is leading the NDC front in Parliament is likely to be made the Second Deputy Speaker of the House, a source close to Joy News has disclosed.

Keta MP, Richard Quarshiga

The NDC's eight-year control of the House has been shattered after it lost its majority to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ghana's December 7 parliamentary election.

Out of the 273 Constituencies certified by the Electoral Commission (EC), the NPP has 170 seats while the NDC won 103 seats. The House would be under control of the NPP for the next four years when the nation would be heading to another polls.

Mr Quarshiga who describes himself as a backbencher in Parliament said the NDC has to show respect to them by engaging them in the selection process.

“If it’s not done well and then its seen as some names are being imposed on members, it could lead to resentment and that oneness of purpose that is needed for us to work with will be lost," he warned.

The failure to engage them he said would affect the NDC's determination to make a convincing comeback in 2020.

“Consultation is critical...it will be dictatorial to just impose some people whether they are good materials or not," he added.

The former NDC Propaganda Secretary said he would be looking forward to a "very meticulous leadership who will get the needed backing from the rank and file of the minority caucus in Parliament."

He disclosed the 25 MPs from the Volta Region have recommended Ketu North Constituency MP, James Klutsey Avedzi to be made the leader of the incoming minority in the House.

He, however, said that "whatever choices that are made must be brought together before the elected members for a discussion."

